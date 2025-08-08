Saudi Arabia Flour Market Forecasts and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring King Arthur, Associated British Foods, Unilever, Archer Daniels Midland, Conagra Foods, Cargill, ITC, General Mills

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Flour Market - Production Insights & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Flour Market is expected to reach US$ 3.03 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.01 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.66% from 2025 to 2033

Population growth, increasing demand for processed and baked products, government support for food security, urbanization, retail growth, and technological advancements in milling and packaging are the key drivers driving the Saudi Arabian flour industry.





The Saudi market for flour is growing immensely owing to several reasons. The need for staple foods, particularly bakery items and bread, is increasing because of extensive urbanization and population growth. Increased consumption of whole wheat, organic, and gluten-free flour due to changing consumer eating habits caused by more focus on health and well-being is driving demand. Product quality and efficiency of production are being enhanced by advances in milling and packaging technologies. The market is also being aided by strong government initiatives that promote local wheat cultivation and food security. Also, the advent of modern retail outlets and cyber space is enhancing the availability of flour products, which is leading to market growth in total.



Growth Drivers for the Saudi Arabia Flour Market

Population Growth and Urbanization



The demand for Saudi Arabian flour is considerably driven by population growth and urbanization. The population of the Kingdom is projected to hit 35.3 million in the middle of 2024, a 4.7% growth rate annually between 2023. The demand for staple foods, particularly flour-based such as bread, pastry, and other bakery products, is directly boosted by this stark demographic change.

In addition, 92.12% of the population is urban, where the intake of processed food is more and food palates more diversified. Urban lifestyles' greater use of packaged and prepared foods also add to the demand for flour. To address the nutritional requirements of a rapidly growing and fast urbanizing society, such growths are pressurizing producers to diversify their offerings and expand operations.



Economic Diversification



The wheat milling business stands to highly gain from economic diversification in the strategy of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which reduces reliance on oil revenues and enhances food security. The Kingdom hopes to lower food import costs annually by SAR 70 billion by domesticating 85% of its food sector by 2030.

Local capacities are being expanded through projects like the Jeddah Food Cluster, which has attracted SAR 20 billion in private investment. Efficiency is increasing and investment is being attracted by the privatization of milling businesses, with the Fourth Milling Company's $229 million IPO being an example. By increasing flour manufacturing capabilities and making the Kingdom a top wheat flour exporter, these efforts are making Saudi Arabia a regional food manufacturing hub.



Health and Wellness Trends



The market for flour in Saudi Arabia is being significantly affected by health and wellbeing trends. Whole wheat, gluten-free, and functional flours are increasingly gaining popularity as consumers' health concerns grow. Whole wheat flour is increasingly popular due to its purported health benefits. It contains fiber and essential nutrients.

As consumers seek foods with additional nutritional value, functional flours that are fortified with vitamins and minerals are becoming increasingly popular. With greater awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the gluten-free market is expanding. In an effort to address the shifting dietary requirements of the Saudi population, the shift is compelling flour makers to innovate and expand their product lines.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Flour Market

Water Scarcity



One major issue facing the Saudi flour business is water constraint. The Kingdom is heavily dependent on imported wheat due to its limited natural water resources, which have an impact on local wheat production. Due to its reliance on international supply chains, the market is susceptible to changes in wheat prices and interruptions in supply. Furthermore, the requirement for water-intensive irrigation in wheat production puts further strain on the nation's already limited water supplies, making long-term food security and self-sufficiency more difficult to attain.



Rising Production Costs



The Saudi Arabian flour market faces significant challenges due to rising production costs. Increases in labor, energy, and raw material costs - especially for imported wheat - put pressure on flour manufacturers' bottom lines. Furthermore, even though they are required for efficiency, investments in current milling technology and infrastructural upgrades put further strain on finances. Consumers may eventually pay more for flour-based products as a result of these rising costs, which might lower demand and make it more difficult for the industry to remain stable and grow.

Key Players Analysis: Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Sales Analysis

King Arthur Flour Company

Associated British Foods Plc.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Conagra Foods Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

ITC Ltd

General Mills, Inc.

12. Key Players Analysis

