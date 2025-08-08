Nutritional Supplements Market Size Worth USD 911.65 Billion by 2034 Amid Surging Demand for Personalized Health Solutions

Ottawa, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutritional supplements market size stood at USD 485.66 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 517.23 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 911.65 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market for nutritional supplements is observing a huge spike in the recent period due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases impacting health harshly, a high focus on a healthy lifestyle, and its importance for improved health statistics. The market highly signifies nutritional supplements in the form of powders, liquids, gummies, and with plant-based alternatives as well.

The surge in demand for personalized nutrition, driven by AI advancements and shifting consumer lifestyles, is reshaping the supplements market," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. This trend is transforming how brands innovate, distribute, and communicate value to health-conscious consumers globally.

Market Overview

The nutritional supplements market has been growing significantly in recent times due to multiple health reasons, aiding the market’s growth. High prevalence of multiple health issues, improper and unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, and improper sleep are a huge gateway for various health issues. Hence, to overcome such health problems, nutritional supplements play a vital role. Such supplements are made from essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and various other nutrients helpful for the body’s growth. Hence, the market also has a huge consumer base of consumers with a conscious attitude, fitness followers, and people with high knowledge of nutrition and wellness.

Key Highlights of the Nutritional Supplements Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the nutritional supplements market with the largest share of 40% in 2024,

By region, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

By product, the functional foods and beverage segment captured the maximum market share of 50% in 2024.

By product, the sports nutrition sector is forecast to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.70% from 2025 to 2034, driven by increasing consumer interest in health and wellness.

By formulation, the powder segment held the largest market share at 38% in 2024, attributed to a growing consumer preference for healthier alternatives.

By formulation, the capsules segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.72% between 2025 and 2034, driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers.

By consumer group, the adults dominated the market with a 52% share in 2024, reflecting the growing global adult population.

By consumer group, the geriatric population segment is expected to grow significantly between 2025 and 2034, due to the expanding aging population.

By sales channel, the brick-and-mortar retail sector held a significant market share in 2024, fueled by the increasing number of retail outlets.

By sales channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 7.99% from 2025 to 2034, propelled by the expansion of online shopping platforms.

By application, the weight management sector commanded the largest market share at 25% in 2024, driven by the rising prevalence of health concerns like obesity.

By application, the sports & athletics segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 11.52% from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing influence of fitness influencers.

New Trends in the Nutritional Supplements Market

High demand for organic and natural nutritional supplements is one of the major factors in the growth of the nutritional supplements market.

A growing geriatric population with high demand for mineral-based supplements for bone and overall health is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Government initiatives to address health issues on a global level, such as malnutrition, are also helping the growth of the market.



How has AI affected the Nutritional Supplements Market?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the nutritional supplements market with a high level of personalization and accelerated research and development, leading to innovations including clean synthesis and production processes. The rise of precision nutrition is a major trend in this space, with AI being implemented to analyze and process data related to genetics, gut microbiome, and lifestyle effects of individuals to create tailor-made supplement plans for individuals. According to a report by WifiTalents published in June 2025, 73% of supplement companies are using artificial intelligence to personalize products, with 55% of the consumers surveyed preferring AI-generated supplement plans. AI-based algorithms are being used to speed up development processes, reducing formulation and testing times through advanced simulations. AI is also making supplements safer, with high-accuracy predictions related to ingredient interactions. Platforms such as GNS Healthcare’s Simulario simulate how compounds behave in the body, helping determine optimal dosage and delivery forms (e.g., capsules vs. gummies) faster than traditional lab testing.

Case Study: Unilever’s Personalized Nutrition Strategy through Wellness Division (2025)

Company Background

Unilever, headquartered in London and Rotterdam, is one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, known for its diverse portfolio across food, beverages, beauty, and personal care. With shifting consumer priorities toward health and wellness, Unilever significantly expanded its Wellness Division, focusing on nutritional supplements and functional foods through brands like Olly, Nutrafol, and Liquid IV.

The Challenge

As Unilever expanded its supplement business globally, it encountered:

Rising competition from digital-first, personalized nutrition startups.

Growing consumer demand for clinically backed, customized supplements.

Pressure to enhance e-commerce and subscription-based offerings.

The need for improved trust and transparency amid increasing scrutiny over supplement quality.

The Objective

To redefine its wellness strategy by:

Delivering AI-driven, personalized nutrition solutions at scale.

Building trust through clinical validation and data-driven recommendations.

Enhancing digital consumer engagement with D2C and subscription models.

Expanding product formats to meet modern lifestyle and convenience demands.

The Solution

Unilever invested €987M in R&D, enabling:

AI personalization through Olly and Nutrafol quizzes

Science-backed innovation with extensive clinical trials

E-commerce expansion with high-retention D2C models



The Results

KPI Before Strategy Shift After Strategy Shift (2025) Revenue from Wellness Division ~2.9% of total revenue 3.7% growth in H1 2025 Product Recommendation Accuracy Manual selection AI-based personalization (↑ 55%) Customer Retention (Subscription) < 30% > 60% for Nutrafol & Olly R&D Investment (Annual) ~€700 million €987 million in 2024 €987 million in 2024

2x growth in personalized product sales through Olly

Significant improvement in customer trust and product efficacy perception

Greater regulatory alignment through clean-label and clinically supported formulations



Key Takeaways

AI-driven personalization is now a core value proposition in global supplement strategies.

Investing in science-backed products enhances brand reputation and long-term loyalty.

Combining D2C channels with subscription models increases lifetime customer value.

Responding to consumer wellness trends early enables incumbents to stay competitive with agile startups.

Recent Developments in the Nutritional Supplements Market

In January 2025 , Cizzle Brands Corporation announced the launch of its premium NSF-certified for sport nutraceutical line of products, named ‘Spoken Nutrition’. The line of products consists of supplements formulated by globally renowned performance coaches, dieticians, nutritionists, and functional medicine doctors. ( Source - https://www.businesswire.com)

, Cizzle Brands Corporation announced the launch of its premium NSF-certified for sport nutraceutical line of products, named ‘Spoken Nutrition’. The line of products consists of supplements formulated by globally renowned performance coaches, dieticians, nutritionists, and functional medicine doctors. ( - https://www.businesswire.com) In March 2025, GNC, a global leader in nutritional supplements, launched its GNC Pro Performance 100% whey protein + nitro surge to help improve performance, along with aiding cardiovascular health. (Source- https://www.business-standard.com)

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Nutritional Supplements Market?

Consumers today are well-acquainted with the importance of health and nutrition. Hence, such a conscious attitude is driving the growth of the nutritional supplements market in recent times. Prevalence of multiple chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular issues, is leading to the growth of the following habits essential for overall health, involving the consumption of essential nutritional supplements. Hence, the market is also observing growth due to such reasons. Government is also paying attention to completely eradicate health issues like malnutrition and hence is running initiatives and programs for the same, further fueling the market’s growth.

Challenges

Maintaining Consistent Quality May Slow the Market’s Growth

Maintaining consistent quality of nutraceuticals requires time, money, and attention, which may slow the nutritional supplement manufacturing process. Hence, such issues may hamper the growth of the nutritional supplements market. Maintaining consistent quality and standardization is another major issue that may hamper the market’s growth. Guaranteeing product safety and efficacy is also essential, which may also slow the growth of the market.

Opportunity

High Demand for Personalized Nutrition is helping the Growth of the Market in the Forecast Period.

High demand for personalized nutrition is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. Consumers today need customized nutrition plans to target their health goals with ease and get effective results in the earliest possible time. Hence, with the help of AI algorithms, consumers can get personalized nutrition plans helpful to fulfill their health goals with ease, involving the use of nutritional supplements essential for their health and supportive of their health goals.

Nutritional Supplements Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the Nutritional Supplements Market in 2024

Asia Pacific dominated the nutritional supplements market in 2024 due to increasing awareness about the importance of nutritional supplements for overall health and fitness. Increasing disposable income, prevalence of chronic health diseases and their impacts on health, and increasing impact of nutritional supplements for overall health are helping the market’s growth in the region. Countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea majorly contribute to the market for its growth.

China

China is one of the largest nutritional supplements markets in the world, and it's growing rapidly due to demographic shifts, evolving consumer behavior, and regulatory liberalization. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become increasingly aware of immunity, wellness, and preventative therapeutics. This has led to higher demand in the supplements market, with products for stress relief, immunity boosting, promoting sleep, and gut health. Urban Chinese consumers, especially in tier 1 and 2 cities, are looking to prevent illness and not simply to cure it; this is where nutritional supplements are playing a pivotal role. As the Chinese population ages, the demand for nutritional supplements among geriatric individuals has also risen exponentially, with older adults preferring convenience with liquid formulations, gummies, and powdered versions of products. Gen Z consumers are also embracing nutraceuticals and incorporating them into beauty routines, with ‘beauty from within’ trends gaining traction. Many prefer functional foods or “snackable” supplements like gummies, jellies, effervescent tablets, and drinks.

North America is expected to grow in the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to multiple health-aiding reasons, helping the growth of the nutritional supplements market. Growth of e-commerce platforms, high demand for plant-based and organic nutritional supplements, awareness about health and nutrition, and many similar factors help the growth of the market. High demand for customized nutrition is also helping the growth of the market to allow consumers to target their health goals with ease and get effective results at a quicker pace.

Nutritional Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.5% Market Size in 2024 USD 485.66 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 517.23 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 911.65 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Nutritional Supplements Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The Functional Food and Beverages Segment dominated the Nutritional Supplements Market in 2024

The functional food and beverages segment dominated the nutritional supplements market in 2024 due to the high demand for functional food and beverage options for their multiple benefits. Such foods are gut-friendly, full of nutrition, and helpful for overall health management and nutrition. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024.

The sports nutrition segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its importance for faster recovery, muscle building, improved nutrition, and maintaining overall health for sports enthusiasts is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market for nutritional supplements in the foreseen period. Such supplements also help in improving immunity and lowering the potential of major injury impacts, fueling the market’s growth in the foreseen period.

Formulation Analysis

The Powder Segment dominated the Nutritional Supplements Market in 2024, whereas the Capsules Segment is expected to lead in the Foreseen Period.

The powder segment dominated the nutritional supplements market in 2024 due to its multiple benefits for the growth of the segment. Powdered form nutritional supplements have a longer shelf life, which is helpful for consumers to store them for a longer time with ease. They are also an easy form to handle for manufacturers, as they come in bulk quantities. Powdered nutritional supplements are used by consumers in different meals and beverage options as well, hence the segment dominated the market for nutritional supplements. Organic and plant-based supplements are mainly available in powdered form, hence they also helped fuel the growth of the market.

The capsules segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to its convenience factor for consumers. It can be easily carried, stored, and consumed, allowing the segment to grow in the foreseen period. Capsules are easy to consume and digest by consumers of all age groups, hence the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

Consumer Analysis

The Adult Segment dominated the Nutritional Supplements Market in 2024, whereas the Geriatric Segment is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period.

The adult segment dominated the nutritional supplements market in 2024 due to its multiple benefits for adults in the form of aiding the digestive system, immunity, breastfeeding mothers, pregnant females, and in various other forms. Such supplements are also healthy to fight the prevalence of chronic health issues and stay healthy. Hence, the segment dominated the market for nutritional supplements in 2024.

The geriatric segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the growing geriatric population, fueling the market growth. The growing geriatric population is fueling the need for nutritional supplements to lower the risk of prevalent diseases and health issues such as malnutrition. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Sales Channel Analysis

The Brick and brick-and-mortar segment dominated the Nutritional Supplements Market, whereas the E-commerce Segment is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period.

The brick-and-mortar segment dominated the nutritional supplements market in 2024 due to the presence of omnichannel marketing, growing e-commerce platforms, the availability of nutritional supplements on various online platforms, and other similar factors. Hence, the segment led the market in 2024.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high availability of nutritional supplements on various online platforms. It is a convenient option for consumers to place an order for their required supplement and get it at their doorstep within a few minutes. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Application Analysis

The Weight Management Segment dominated the Nutritional Supplements Market in 2024, whereas the Sports and Athletics Segment is expected to grow in the Forecast Period.

The weight management segment dominated the nutritional supplements market in 2024 due to high demand for supplements aiding weight loss and maintaining overall health. The importance of proper diet, nutrition, and supplements in weight management helped the market’s growth in 2024. It also helps to manage the prevalence of other health issues impacting the overall immunity of an individual.

The sports and athletics segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for sports supplements such as creatine and protein powders, which are helpful for energizing overall health. Consumers aware of overall nutrition, active lifestyles, and consumers engaged in sports and athletic activities form a huge consumer base for the segment, helping the nutritional supplements market grow in the foreseeable period. Such supplements help to keep the body energized, strengthen immunity, and help in faster recovery for enhanced results.

Nutritional Supplements Market Leading Companies

Glanbia PLC

Nestlé Health Science

Herbalife International of America, Inc

Amway Corp.

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

GNC Holdings, LLC

Thorne

NOW Foods

The Vitamin Shopee

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Sports Nutrition Sports Supplements Protein Supplements Egg Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein Lentil Protein Hemp Protein Casein Quinoa Protein Whey Protein Whey Protein Isolate Whey Protein Concentrate Vitamins Minerals Calcium Potassium Magnesium Iron Zinc Amino Acids BCAA Arginine Aspartate Glutamine Beta Alanine Creatine L-carnitine Probiotics Omega -3 Fatty Acids Carbohydrates Maltodextrin Dextrose Waxy Maize Karbolyn Detox Supplements Electrolytes Others Sports Foods Protein Bars Energy Bars Protein Gel Sports Drinks Isotonic Hypotonic Hypertonic Meal Replacement Products Weight Loss Product Fat Burners Green Tea Fiber Protein Green Coffee Others

Dietary Supplements Vitamins Multivitamin Vitamin A Vitamin B Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E



Minerals

Enzymes

Amino Acids

Conjugated Linoleic Acids

Others

Functional Foods and Beverages Probiotics Omega -3 Others





By Consumer Group

Infants

Children

Adults Age group 21 To 30 Age group 31 To 40 Age group 41 to 50 Age group 51 to 65

Pregnant

Geriatric



By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Others

By Sales Channel

Brick & Mortar Direct Selling Chemist/Pharmacies Health Food Shops Hyper Markets Super Markets

E-commerce



By Application

Sports & Athletics

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Brain Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immune Health

Cardiovascular Health

Skin/Hair/Nails

Sexual Health

Women’s Health

Anti-aging

Weight Management

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

