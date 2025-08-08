Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market 2025 Driving USD 100.65 Billion Opportunity by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial packaging recycling services market size stood at USD 67.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 100.65 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5629

The industrial packaging recycling services market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on sustainability, environmental regulations, and circular economy initiatives. Companies across various industries are shifting towards eco-friendly packaging and responsible waste management practices to reduce their carbon footprint. The rise in industrial activities, especially in manufacturing, automotive, and logistics sectors, generates a large volume of packaging waste, creating demand for efficient recycling solutions.

Government policies promoting recycling, coupled with advancements in recycling technologies, are further driving the market. Moreover, the growing awareness among businesses about cost savings through material reuse contributes to the steady expansion of this market.

What is Meant by Industrial Packaging Recycling Services?

Industrial packaging recycling services refer to the specialized processes involved in collecting, sorting, processing, and reusing packaging materials generated by industrial sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, automotive, and construction. These materials often include pallets, drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), corrugated boxes, stretch films, and other heavy-duty packaging components. The primary goal of these services is to minimize environmental impact by reducing landfill waste, conserving natural resources, and supporting a circular economy.

Recycling services typically include activities like cleaning, repairing, refurbishing, and repurposing packaging items for reuse or reprocessing them into raw materials for new products. Service providers often offer customized programs to businesses, ensuring regulatory compliance and sustainable waste management practices. By adopting industrial packaging recycling services, companies can lower disposal costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their sustainability credentials.

These services play a crucial role in promoting responsible consumption, reducing carbon footprints, and aligning industrial operations with global environmental standards and corporate ESG goals.

If there is anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

What Are the Latest Trends Shaping the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Industry?

Advanced recycling technologies : Adoption of chemical recycling (e.g., depolymerization, chemcycling) enables processing of multilayer and contaminated plastics into reusable raw materials, beyond mechanical recycling limits.

: Adoption of chemical recycling (e.g., depolymerization, chemcycling) enables processing of multilayer and contaminated plastics into reusable raw materials, beyond mechanical recycling limits. AI ‑ powered sorting and automation : Facilities increasingly use robotics and machine learning vision systems for high‑accuracy sorting and contamination reduction, boosting recovery rates by up to 30%.

: Facilities increasingly use robotics and machine learning vision systems for high‑accuracy sorting and contamination reduction, boosting recovery rates by up to 30%. Circular economy and reusable systems : Expansion of closed‑loop packaging reuse (e.g., pallets, drums, corrugated boxes, IBCs, or refillable containers) supported by reverse logistics and traceable returnable models.

: Expansion of closed‑loop packaging reuse (e.g., pallets, drums, corrugated boxes, IBCs, or refillable containers) supported by reverse logistics and traceable returnable models. Reusable ‑ first business models: Companies like Reusably offer reusable, trackable packaging platforms (e.g., returnable glass bottles, pallet reuse) to reduce waste and costs compared to recycling alone.

Companies like Reusably offer reusable, trackable packaging platforms (e.g., returnable glass bottles, pallet reuse) to reduce waste and costs compared to recycling alone. Traceability tech: blockchain & smart labels : Integration of blockchain, NFC/RFID tags, QR codes, and smart tracking improves transparency, compliance, and consumer trust in recycling chains.

: Integration of blockchain, NFC/RFID tags, QR codes, and smart tracking improves transparency, compliance, and consumer trust in recycling chains. Regulation ‑ driven EPR and bans : Governments worldwide enforce Extended Producer Responsibility laws and single‑use plastic bans, compelling industrial packaging producers to adopt recyclable or reusable designs.

: Governments worldwide enforce Extended Producer Responsibility laws and single‑use plastic bans, compelling industrial packaging producers to adopt recyclable or reusable designs. Bio ‑ based and compostable materials: Increased use of biodegradable polymers (PLA, PHA, cellulose‑based films) and bio‑based coatings to enhance recyclability and reduce environmental impact.

Increased use of biodegradable polymers (PLA, PHA, cellulose‑based films) and bio‑based coatings to enhance recyclability and reduce environmental impact. Upcycling and product innovation: Repurposing recycled packaging waste into higher‑value goods like industrial inputs or consumer items supports zero‑waste goals and circular economy objectives.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market?

Focus on Circular Economy

Governments, businesses, and consumers are increasingly embracing circular economy models to reduce waste and maximize resource reuse. Industrial packaging recycling plays a vital role in closing the material loop by converting used packaging into reusable or repurposed products, driving demand for such services.

The U.S. Plastics Pact ("U.S. Pact") is an alliance headed by World Wildlife and The Recycling Partnership Fund (WWF), a member of the global Plastics Pact Network of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, announced a bold national plan by 2025 make ensure that every plastic container is recyclable, compostable, or reusable. The plan, called "Roadmap to 2025," has the backing of almost 100 businesses, startups, research organizations, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, and state and local authorities throughout the value chain of plastics packaging, which includes required reporting and deadlines to achieve specific and significant results for a plastics circular economy.



Awareness of Environmental Impact

Rising environmental consciousness is prompting industries to adopt sustainable packaging disposal methods. Companies are under pressure to reduce landfill contributions and carbon footprints, which encourages them to engage in packaging recycling services as part of their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals.

Stringent Regulations for Preserving the Environment

Stringent regulations such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), plastic bans, and recycling mandates are pushing manufacturers and logistics companies to opt for compliant recycling services. Failure to comply may result in fines, making it essential for companies to invest in recycling infrastructure and partnerships.

Long-Term Corporate Sustainability Goals

Many corporations are setting long-term sustainability targets, including zero waste and carbon neutrality. Recycling industrial packaging is an effective way to progress toward these goals, making such services an integral part of corporate strategies.

Limitations & Challenges in Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market

Lack of Standardized Recycling Practices & Contamination, and Material Complexity

The key players operating in the market are facing issues due to a lack of standardized recycling practices and limited recycling infrastructure. There is no universal standard for industrial packaging materials or recycling processes across regions. This inconsistency makes it harder for companies to scale recycling efforts globally and causes inefficiencies in material handling and processing. Industrial packaging often contains mixed materials, chemicals, or hazardous residues, making it difficult to recycle efficiently.

Contamination reduces the recyclability and resale value of recovered materials, leading to higher operational costs and lower profitability. In many developing countries, inadequate recycling infrastructure and a lack of access to modern technologies limit the effectiveness and scalability of industrial packaging recycling services, creating regional disparities in market growth.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Industrial Bulk Packaging Market - The global industrial bulk packaging market is projected to reach USD 37.86 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 28.39 billion in 2025, at an annual growth rate of 3.25%.

The global industrial bulk packaging market is projected to reach USD 37.86 billion by 2034, expanding from USD 28.39 billion in 2025, at an annual growth rate of 3.25%. Flexible Industrial Packaging Market - The flexible industrial packaging market is forecast to grow from USD 85.35 billion in 2025 to USD 130.92 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.93% from 2025 to 2034.

The flexible industrial packaging market is forecast to grow from USD 85.35 billion in 2025 to USD 130.92 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 4.93% from 2025 to 2034. Radioactive Material Packaging Market - The global radioactive material market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.14%, from USD 847.33 million in 2025 to USD 1326.84 million by 2034.

The global radioactive material market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.14%, from USD 847.33 million in 2025 to USD 1326.84 million by 2034. Tape Dispenser Market - The global tape dispenser market is forecasted to expand from USD 5.65 billion in 2025 to USD 8.32 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2025 to 2034.

The global tape dispenser market is forecasted to expand from USD 5.65 billion in 2025 to USD 8.32 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2025 to 2034. Lubricant Containers Market - The lubricant containers market is forecasted to expand from USD 8.76 billion in 2025 to USD 12.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2025 to 2034.

The lubricant containers market is forecasted to expand from USD 8.76 billion in 2025 to USD 12.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2025 to 2034. Shipping Container Market - The global shipping container market size was evaluated at US$ 10.41 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain around US$ 33.81 billion by 2034.

The global shipping container market size was evaluated at US$ 10.41 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain around US$ 33.81 billion by 2034. Industrial Foam Market - The industrial foam market size was USD 62.6 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 66.3 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 114.6 billion by 2034.

The industrial foam market size was USD 62.6 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 66.3 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 114.6 billion by 2034. Industrial Electronics Packaging Market - The industrial electronics packaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to USD 3.57 billion by 2034.

The industrial electronics packaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to USD 3.57 billion by 2034. Industrial Drums Market - The industrial drums market is anticipated to grow from USD 17.14 billion in 2025 to USD 32.89 billion by 2034.

The industrial drums market is anticipated to grow from USD 17.14 billion in 2025 to USD 32.89 billion by 2034. Industrial Labels Market - The industrial labels market is set to grow from USD 31.89 billion in 2025 to USD 51.68 billion by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 5.51% .

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market?

North America holds a dominant position in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to its well-established recycling infrastructure, strict environmental regulations, and strong emphasis on corporate sustainability.

The presence of major manufacturing, automotive, and logistics industries generates a high volume of industrial packaging waste, driving the demand for efficient recycling solutions. Government policies such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws and landfill reduction targets further encourage companies to adopt recycling services. Additionally, rising consumer awareness and corporate ESG commitments have led many businesses to implement closed-loop and circular packaging strategies.

The region also benefits from technological advancements, such as AI-based sorting systems and chemical recycling innovations, which enhance recycling efficiency and material recovery, further supporting market dominance.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. leads the North American market due to its advanced recycling infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, and strong industrial base. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supports various recycling initiatives, including mandates for sustainable packaging and landfill diversion. The country has a high adoption rate of automation and AI technologies in recycling facilities, making it a hub for innovation. Additionally, large-scale manufacturing and e-commerce industries generate significant volumes of industrial packaging waste, fueling demand for efficient recycling services.

Canada Market Trends

Canada is experiencing steady growth in the industrial packaging recycling sector, driven by federal and provincial initiatives promoting zero-waste and circular economy goals. Programs like Canada’s Zero Plastic Waste initiative and extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws push industries toward sustainable waste management. There’s increasing investment in recycling infrastructure and public-private partnerships aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reach of recycling services across provinces.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Europe in the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market?

Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to its strong regulatory framework, environmental awareness, and commitment to circular economy principles. The European Union's stringent waste management directives, including the Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies, have compelled industries to adopt sustainable packaging disposal practices.

Investments in recycling infrastructure and innovation, such as chemical recycling and AI-based sorting, are rapidly increasing across the region. Additionally, consumer and corporate focus on ESG goals, along with government incentives for green initiatives, are driving the demand for industrial packaging recycling services across key European economies.

Germany Market Trends

Germany leads the European market due to its advanced recycling infrastructure, strict environmental regulations, and strong industrial base. The country has one of the highest recycling rates in the world, driven by policies like the Packaging Act (VerpackG) and a well-established Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system. German manufacturers are also early adopters of closed-loop packaging systems, supported by robust reverse logistics and technological innovation in material recovery.

U.K. Market Trends

The UK is witnessing rapid growth in industrial packaging recycling due to increased regulatory pressure post-Brexit, including the new Plastic Packaging Tax and reforms in the EPR system. There is a strong emphasis on corporate sustainability, with many UK-based companies adopting zero-waste and carbon neutrality goals. Investment in advanced recycling technologies and pilot projects for reusable packaging systems is further boosting market development.

France Market Trends

France is advancing rapidly in industrial packaging recycling due to strong government initiatives aligned with the EU’s Green Deal and circular economy action plan. The country enforces strict producer responsibility regulations and has banned several types of single-use packaging. French companies are increasingly adopting eco-design principles and engaging in public-private partnerships to expand the reach and effectiveness of recycling programs.

Italy Market Trends

Italy is making notable progress in this space, supported by increasing government investment and EU funding for sustainable waste management. Industrial sectors like food processing, automotive, and logistics are driving packaging recycling demand. Italy has also launched national strategies for reducing plastic waste and promoting reuse, supported by regional efforts to modernize recycling infrastructure and promote material traceability.

How Big is the Success of the Asia Pacific Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market?

Asia-Pacific is growing at a notable rate in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing environmental concerns.

Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in manufacturing and logistics activities, resulting in increased industrial packaging waste. Governments across the region are implementing stricter regulations to promote sustainable waste management and reduce landfill dependency. Additionally, rising awareness of environmental issues and corporate sustainability commitments are encouraging businesses to adopt recycling solutions.

Investments in modern recycling technologies and infrastructure, along with regional partnerships, are further accelerating market growth across Asia-Pacific.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market?

Latin America is experiencing considerable growth in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to increasing industrial activities, rising environmental awareness, and the gradual implementation of sustainability policies. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are focusing on improving waste management infrastructure and encouraging recycling practices through public and private sector initiatives.

Government regulations promoting circular economy principles and the reduction of industrial waste are gaining momentum across the region. Additionally, multinational corporations operating in Latin America are adopting global sustainability standards, driving demand for packaging recycling services. Partnerships between industries and recycling providers are further supporting the development of efficient and scalable recycling systems.

How does the Middle East and Africa lead the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market?

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) presents a significant opportunity for growth in the industrial packaging recycling services market, driven by the rapid expansion of industrial and logistics sectors, especially in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Governments are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and waste management as part of their national development agendas, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy. While recycling infrastructure is still developing in many parts of the region, rising awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce landfill waste are prompting investment in recycling facilities and technology.

Additionally, global companies operating in the MEA region are aligning with international ESG standards, creating demand for professional recycling services and presenting a strong long-term market opportunity.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

The recycling and reuse segment dominates the industrial packaging recycling services market due to its cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, and regulatory support. Industries increasingly prefer recycling and reusing packaging materials such as pallets, drums, containers, and corrugated boxes to reduce operational waste and lower material procurement costs.

Reuse systems help companies maintain sustainability targets while minimizing the environmental footprint. Additionally, government policies promoting circular economy practices and banning single-use packaging further drive the adoption of recycling and reuse solutions. Technological advancements in sorting, cleaning, and refurbishing industrial packaging also enhance the efficiency and scalability of these services, reinforcing their market dominance.

The biodegradable segment is the fastest-growing in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Growing environmental concerns and strict regulations on plastic use are pushing industries to adopt biodegradable materials that decompose naturally without harming ecosystems. Businesses are also aligning with global ESG goals and consumer expectations for green practices, further encouraging the shift toward biodegradable packaging.

Additionally, advancements in biopolymer technology have improved the performance and durability of biodegradable materials, making them suitable for industrial use. This shift not only supports waste reduction but also helps companies enhance their environmental credentials and regulatory compliance.

Application Insights

The food industry segment is the dominant application segment in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to its extensive use of packaging materials such as corrugated boxes, plastic containers, pallets, and stretch films for storage, transport, and distribution. With growing consumer demand and strict regulations around food safety and hygiene, the industry generates a high volume of packaging waste that requires efficient recycling.

Moreover, food manufacturers and distributors are increasingly adopting sustainable practices to reduce their environmental impact and comply with regulatory standards. The need for frequent and large-scale packaging in the food supply chain makes recycling services essential, reinforcing the segment’s dominance in the market.

The chemical industry segment is the fastest-growing in the industrial packaging recycling services market due to the high volume of hazardous and non-hazardous packaging waste it generates, including drums, IBCs, and barrels. With increasing regulatory pressure around the safe disposal and recycling of chemical containers, companies are turning to specialized recycling services that ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards. The industry’s growing focus on sustainability and circular economy principles further accelerates this trend.

Additionally, the rising cost of raw materials is prompting chemical manufacturers to adopt reusable and recyclable packaging to cut costs and reduce waste, driving demand for advanced recycling services.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Market:

In March 2025, Resonac Corporation, also known as Resonac, is led by Hidehito Takahashi. Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd., is led by Iwao that Yoshino, hereinafter referred to as MWCC, jointly launched a project which has been chosen for under the heading of "Green Innovation Fund Project," the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) specifically for "The Development of Chemical Recycling," "Development of Plastic Raw Material Manufacturing Technology Using CO2, etc. The two businesses formally started their joint development in March 2025 with the goal of producing basic chemicals from mixed plastic waste.

In February 2025, according to Tetra Pak, the first business in India's food and beverage packaging sector to provide its packaging materials using recycled polymers certified by ISCC PLUS, in line with incoming national laws pertaining to the management of plastic waste. According to reports, the materials include 5% ISCC PLUS certified recycled polymers that have been sourced and distributed. The ISCC mass balance attribution method says so.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is your one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access Now: https://www.towardspackaging.com/contact-us

Global Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market Companies

Covanta

Bay Polymers

Newman & Company

Badger Plug

Goodwill Columbus

Portco Packaging

Ds Smith

Southern Container

Shapiro Metals

C & M Metals

McF Environmental Services

WasteCare

Lacerta Group

Green Processing Company

Adirondack Plastics & Recycling



Global Industrial Packaging Recycling Services Market Segments

By Type

Recycle and Re-use

Biodegradable

Energy Recycling

Landfill Disposal

By Application

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5629

Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards Sustainable Packaging

Read Our Printed Chronicle: Packaging Web Wire

APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Statifacts |Towards Automotive | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Web Wire | Packaging Web Wire | Automotive Web Wire