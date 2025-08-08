Boomer Benefits Unveils Redesigned Scholarship Page to Empower Adult Students

Fort Worth, Texas , Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, a leading Medicare agency, is proud to announce the redesign of their Scholarship page, accessible at https://boomerbenefits.com/scholarship/. This initiative is part of Boomer Benefits' ongoing commitment to support adult students aged 50 and above who are returning to school to complete their degrees.





The scholarship is specifically designed to recognize and empower students who have chosen to return to education later in life. Whether they are seeking to advance their current career, pursue a new career path, or simply better themselves, Boomer Benefits is dedicated to providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed.

"At Boomer Benefits, we understand the unique challenges faced by adult learners," said Danielle K. Roberts, co-founder of Boomer Benefits. "Our redesigned Scholarship page is a testament to our commitment to these individuals, providing them with the resources and encouragement they need to succeed."

The redesigned page offers a user-friendly interface, making it easier for applicants to navigate and access the information they need. It reflects Boomer Benefits' dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students, regardless of their age or stage in life.

Boomer Benefits has long been recognized for its exceptional service and dedication to clients, and this scholarship initiative further underscores their commitment to community support and education. By offering this scholarship, Boomer Benefits aims to inspire and assist those who are taking the courageous step to return to education and improve their lives.

For more information about the scholarship and to explore the new page design, visit Boomer Benefits Scholarship Page.

About Boomer Benefits



Boomer Benefits is a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Mutual of Omaha, and many other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, Boomer Benefits has a Client Service Team dedicated to helping clients with any Medicare issues that arise, free of charge.

