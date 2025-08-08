Controls Research Announces The Near Launch Of SimTurbo, A Gamechanger in Jet Engine Simulation

Frankfort, Illinois, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Controls Research LLC is preparing for the release of SimTurbo, an advanced yet accessible jet engine simulation platform designed by industry veteran Paul Hoffman. With availability expected in the coming weeks, SimTurbo marks a significant step forward in making jet engine design and control systems more comprehensible and cost-effective for engineers, students, and academic institutions alike.

“This product is the culmination of decades of experience and a lot of independent innovation,” said Hoffman, founder of Controls Research LLC and creator of SimTurbo. “I wanted to create a tool that’s easy to use, graphically powerful, and practical, not only for professional engineers, but for students and faculty as well.”

Hoffman’s background spans over 15 years in the aircraft engine business, including extensive simulation work at a well-known aviation company. “Back then, I was probably one of the best simulators in our organization,” he noted. “I had the relevant training, and if you told me what you needed simulated, I could build it.” After leaving the aviation company and narrowly missing a government contract deadline for a jet engine simulation project, Hoffman decided to build the system himself. “I thought, this idea is too good to give up. So I kept working on it, building it out over time,” he stated.

What sets SimTurbo apart is its ease of use and strong visual output, two areas where many traditional simulation tools fall short. “Most of the existing tools are hard to use and require the user to build every component from scratch,” Hoffman explained. “With SimTurbo, I have done the heavy lifting. I have integrated everything into one intuitive platform.”

Users can simulate engine components and flight conditions in real time while visualizing key data like fuel consumption, efficiency, pressure ratios, and temperature dynamics, all with high-resolution graphics. With this, engineers can present results clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders, while students can grasp complex principles more quickly.

SimTurbo’s graphical user interface supports designing entire jet engines along with the control systems that operate them. “It shows the flight envelope, how fast and how high you are flying, and then breaks down the internal dynamics of the engine in a way that’s digestible,” Hoffman said. “It helps connect the dots between thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, heat transfer, and control theory.”

This makes the tool ideal for universities and engineering programs. “There’s currently a gap in education tools for aerospace students,” Hoffman said. “Many platforms are either too simplistic or too complex. SimTurbo fills that middle ground, powerful enough to design real systems, but intuitive enough for learning.”

SimTurbo is also built for flexibility. Designs can be constructed in hours, not weeks, and users can easily swap out or reposition components in real time. “That level of speed and customization is something I’m really proud of,” Hoffman added.

The product will be distributed via protected USB drives, ensuring security and stability while maintaining easy access for users. Both lifetime licenses and annual subscriptions will be offered, each including continuous software updates. “SimTurbo is designed to grow,” Hoffman emphasized. “There will always be improvements and expansions.”

Looking ahead, Hoffman is already working on a new product: a turbo fan engine simulation aimed at modeling large commercial aircraft systems. “That’s the next stage,” he confirmed. “It’s separate from SimTurbo but follows the same mission: make simulation more accessible and insightful.”

As the product prepares to enter the market, Hoffman is hopeful for the impact it will have across both industry and academia. “At the end of the day, I built this so others could learn faster and innovate better,” he said. “If a student can have that insightful moment with SimTurbo, or if a manager can instantly see how a design cuts fuel costs, then I have done my job.”

Media Contact

Name: Paul Hoffman

Email: info@simturbo.net



