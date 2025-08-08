MarketsandMarkets Launches AI Sales Analytics Hub to Help B2B Sales Teams Spot Revenue Shifts Before They Hit the CRM

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets today announced the launch of the AI Sales Analytics Hub within its proprietary SalesPlay platform - a breakthrough, AI-powered sales analytics solution that helps B2B sales teams detect revenue opportunities before they surface in traditional CRMs.

While most teams rely on outdated dashboards and historical reporting, SalesPlay's forward-looking analytics leverages AI signals, buyer intent data, and ecosystem shifts to spot emerging opportunities in real-time — giving sales reps a clear early-mover advantage.

"Sales performance must evolve from static dashboards to real-time enablement. With MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay, every seller can perform like the top 1% - spotting, winning, and growing deals with precision." said Sonali Nanda, Chief Product Officer at MarketsandMarkets.

She added, "The future of sales isn’t in reporting what happened or dissecting transcripts—it’s in enabling what’s next. SalesPlay powers every seller to grow pipeline with fresh ideas, secure more first meetings with the right contacts and hyper-personalized outreach, and close faster with pitch stories, business cases, prompters, and next steps that drive action."

Powered by a network of six AI agents, the platform monitors live market signals, tracks buyer patterns, and detects organizational changes — surfacing high-potential account intelligence and preparing reps with ready-to-send presentations, personalized messaging, ROI frameworks, and strategic talk tracks.

Key Features:

Early Opportunity Detection : Spot deals before they appear in the pipeline.

: Spot deals before they appear in the pipeline. Built-in Sales Enablement : Auto-generated sales kits tailored to each buyer.

: Auto-generated sales kits tailored to each buyer. Hyper-Personalization: Unified platform with persona-specific materials and GTM signals.

The launch addresses rising demand for predictive sales intelligence in a competitive B2B landscape, where traditional lead gen methods are falling short. Early adopters report improved rep efficiency, faster opportunity qualification, and increased win rates.