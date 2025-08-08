The Go-No-Go (GNG) Machine is Named by DUPR, Pickleballtournaments.com and The UPA-A as the Official and Exclusive On-Site Deflection Testing Device for Professional and Amateur Tours Across the Globe

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Go-No-Go (GNG) Machine has been officially named the exclusive on-site paddle deflection testing device for professional and amateur pickleball by three major platforms: Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), the United Pickleball Association of America (UPA-A), and Pickleballtournaments.com .This designation marks a pivotal advancement in the sport’s commitment to fair play, competitive integrity, and data-driven growth at the amateur level.

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) will implement the GNG Machine at its top-tier clubs and sanctioned amateur tournaments. Deflection data gathered will feed into advanced analytics tools, supporting the creation of loyalty and trust scores for both players and paddle manufacturers.

“We’re proud to announce the GNG Machine as the official and exclusive on-site testing device for DUPR-sanctioned tournaments,” said Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR. “This partnership is about more than just technology, it’s about protecting the integrity of amateur pickleball. With the GNG Machine, we can quickly and accurately ensure every paddle on the court meets deflection standards. Our goal is to create a level playing field where skill, not equipment, determines the outcome.”

UPA-A, the governing body for the United Pickleball Association, which runs the Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball presented by DoorDash, will deploy the GNG Machine across its premier events, including:

The Amateur State Championship Series





The PPA Challenger Series





MLP + PPA US, Australia, Asia





The Jenius Bank Pickleball World Championships (Dallas, TX)



“Partnering with GNG Enterprises represents a major leap forward in our mission to ensure fairness and integrity for competitive play in pickleball,” said Jason Aspes, President of UPA-A. “By deploying the GNG Machine for on-site paddle testing, we’re giving players, tournament directors, and fans the confidence that every paddle meets strict performance standards.”

Pickleballtournaments.com is the leading tournament software and registration platform for thousands of amateur events and has also designated the GNG Machine as its official and exclusive paddle deflection testing partner. This integration enables tournament directors to enforce compliance consistently and efficiently, further strengthening the credibility of their events.

Through these partnerships, the GNG Machine sets a new global standard for on-site compliance testing, enhancing trust, transparency, and fairness across amateur pickleball. On-site implementation will begin at tournaments in August 2025, expanding across the U.S. and internationally to countries including Australia, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, China, and Canada.

A full list of participating tournaments and clubs will be announced in the coming weeks.

About GNG Enterprises

GNG Enterprises was founded by a team of industry veterans with deep expertise in designing and testing high-performance sports equipment and is dedicated to developing automated testing technologies that uphold the integrity of competitive play.

The Go-No-Go (GNG) Machine is a compact, on-site paddle deflection tester designed for amateur pickleball tournaments and clubs. Developed using the same standards set by UPA-A, it delivers fast, reliable, and objective pass/fail results in under 60 seconds. The GNG Machine is closely aligned with the UPA-A’s official Pickle Press used for on-site testing at professional events.

To complete the application for the Go No Go Machine, please click here .

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), PPA, Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.