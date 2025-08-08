United States Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025 | Market to Grow by 15.7% this Year - AI and Gamification Revolutionize the $27.26 Bn Market Amid Intensifying Competition - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in United States is expected to grow by 15.7% on annual basis to reach US$27.26 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 17.5% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$23.57 billion in 2024 to reach US$44.73 billion by 2029.



The increased adoption of subscription-based loyalty programs in the U.S. highlights a significant shift in how businesses engage with customers. Driven by the rise of e-commerce and the need for stronger customer retention mechanisms, companies like Amazon and Walmart have successfully implemented subscription models offering exclusive benefits, such as free shipping and discounts. This trend showcases the increasing significance of delivering enhanced convenience and personalized benefits to valuable customers, encouraging sustained engagement. However, as subscription models proliferate, companies may face challenges like subscription fatigue and heightened competition, necessitating further innovation and differentiation.





Over the next few years, subscription-based loyalty programs are expected to intensify, particularly in retail, streaming, and grocery sectors, where competition is fierce. Companies must continue refining their offerings, integrating personalized benefits, and addressing consumer concerns about value for money. While these programs offer substantial opportunities for enhancing customer relationships, businesses must stay vigilant to shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics to maintain relevance and avoid customer churn.

Future Outlook

The competition in the U.S. loyalty market is likely to increase. Larger players will likely continue to dominate consumers' desire for increased competition from innovative startups leveraging mobile-first or gamified approaches.

Consolidation may increase as more brands seek partnerships or join coalition programs to enhance program value and reach wider audiences. The rise of fintech integration into loyalty ecosystems will blur the lines between payments and rewards, creating new competitive dynamics.

Regulatory oversight is expected to tighten further, with potential updates to data privacy laws and consumer protection guidelines influencing program design. Companies that fail to comply with these evolving standards risk reputational damage and legal penalties, creating additional complexity in maintaining competitive advantage.

Overview of Competitive Intensity

Major retail, travel, and financial services players dominate the U.S. loyalty market. Companies like Amazon, Starbucks, and Target utilize advanced technologies to enhance customer engagement and retention. Their extensive customer bases and resources give them a competitive edge over smaller players.

Airlines such as Delta, with its SkyMiles program, and financial institutions like Chase, through Ultimate Rewards, control key segments of the loyalty ecosystem. These programs offer significant rewards tied to high-value transactions, ensuring customer loyalty. Their well-established partnerships with hotels, retailers, and other businesses further strengthen their market position.

Smaller and mid-sized firms in niche sectors, like boutique retail and local hospitality, also participate in the loyalty market. These companies often focus on targeted audiences, offering personalized experiences to attract and retain customers. However, limited resources and technological capabilities make it difficult for them to compete against larger corporations.

Resource-intensive loyalty programs driven by technology create barriers for smaller competitors. Major players' advanced data analytics, AI, and personalization capabilities widen the competitive gap. As a result, smaller firms often struggle to gain market share and differentiate their offerings effectively.

Increased Adoption of Subscription-Based Loyalty Programs

U.S. businesses are increasingly adopting subscription-based loyalty programs, where customers pay a recurring fee to access exclusive benefits. Notable examples include Amazon Prime, which offers free shipping, streaming services, and exclusive deals, and Walmart+, which provides fuel discounts and free grocery delivery.

The rise of e-commerce has necessitated the creation of strong customer retention mechanisms. Retailers seek to deepen relationships with high-value customers by offering added convenience and exclusive perks. Furthermore, rising competition in retail and online marketplaces has made customer retention critical, incentivizing subscription models that lock in long-term customer engagement.

The subscription model is expected to intensify, particularly in retail, streaming, and groceries, as companies compete to offer more personalized and integrated benefits. However, challenges, such as customer subscription fatigue, might lead to increased competition for differentiation among loyalty programs.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Loyalty Programs

Companies in the U.S. are leveraging AI to personalize rewards and customer experiences in loyalty programs. Through its Rewards app, Starbucks uses AI to analyze purchase history and provide tailored offers, while Sephora uses AI-driven recommendations to enhance its Beauty Insider program.

Additionally, the growing expectation for personalized customer experiences, particularly among younger demographics, has made AI integration necessary in loyalty programs.

AI adoption will likely accelerate, making loyalty programs more personalized and predictive. This could lead to higher customer satisfaction and retention rates. However, companies may face challenges in managing data privacy concerns and complying with evolving regulations such as CCPA.

Rise of Gamification in Loyalty Programs

Gamification elements, such as challenges, leaderboards, and point streaks, are embedded into loyalty programs to boost engagement. Examples include Nike's NikePlus app, which rewards users for achieving fitness milestones, and Chipotle's Rewards program, which incorporates interactive games to win extra points.

Gamification taps into human psychology, encouraging frequent interaction and driving brand engagement. The growing preference for digital experiences and mobile app usage has enabled brands to seamlessly integrate gamified elements into their loyalty offerings.

Gamification will likely intensify, especially as mobile and app-based loyalty programs expand. The approach may also evolve by integrating AR/VR technologies to create immersive customer experiences. However, companies will need to strike a balance between fun and functionality to maintain customer interest.

Expansion of Digital Wallets and Payment-Linked Loyalty Programs

Payment-linked loyalty programs, integrated with digital wallets, are becoming more popular. Apple Card and Google Pay offer rewards directly linked to customer spending, simplifying the process of earning and redeeming rewards.

The growth of contactless payments and digital wallets has driven companies to integrate loyalty programs into payment systems for seamless customer experiences. This shift is also fueled by younger consumers who prefer convenience and technology-driven solutions over traditional loyalty models.

The trend is expected to intensify as digital wallets become mainstream. This integration will blur the lines between payments and loyalty programs, pushing traditional loyalty models to adapt.

Increased Focus on Sustainability-Driven Loyalty Programs

Brands align loyalty programs with sustainability goals, rewarding customers for eco-friendly actions. For example, Target's Target Circle program offers customers options to allocate rewards to community projects, while Patagonia incentivizes customers to recycle or repair products instead of buying new ones.

Growing consumer awareness of environmental issues is pressuring companies to adopt sustainable practices. Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize sustainability, are significant drivers of this trend. Retailers and consumer goods companies use sustainability-driven loyalty programs to differentiate themselves and appeal to these demographics.

Sustainability-focused loyalty initiatives will expand as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations become integral to corporate strategies. Companies incorporating meaningful sustainability practices into loyalty programs will likely gain a competitive advantage, but they must ensure transparency to avoid accusations of greenwashing.

Type of Players in the Market

Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Delta dominate due to their broad customer bases, established brands, and significant technological personalization and program management investments.

Startups such as Rakuten and Fetch Rewards have disrupted traditional models by offering cashback or gamified points systems, particularly through app-based loyalty programs.

Companies like PayPal and Google Pay integrate loyalty features into digital wallets, enabling seamless rewards tracking across multiple brands.

Scope



United States Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in United States

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

United States Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

United States Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

United States Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

United States Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

United States Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

United States Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $44.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered United States



