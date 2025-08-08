Ireland Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2025

Rising demand in Ireland's Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing sector is driven by an ageing population and increasing health issues like obesity and diabetes. The industry's revenue is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR, reaching €16.9 billion by 2023. Key products include antibiotics, vitamins, and more.

Companies in the Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing industry manufacture medicinal active substances that are used for their pharmacological properties to make medications, including antibiotics, basic vitamins, salicylic acids and aspirin.

Demand for active substances produced by the Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing industry depends on consumer demand for pharmaceutical products. Over the past few years, an ageing Irish population has bolstered demand for pharmaceutical products, as pharmaceutical treatments for degenerative illnesses have become more popular. Rising obesity levels and associated health conditions, such as diabetes, have also lifted demand for pharmaceuticals.

The industry also includes companies that process blood and glands and manufacture chemically pure sugars. This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Pepsico, Inc.
  • Nestle Sa
  • Danone Sa

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

