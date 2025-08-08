Ireland Pharmaceutical Preparations Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Preparations Manufacturing in Ireland - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Ireland is also the largest net exporter of pharmaceuticals in the EU accounting for over 50% of all exports from the country, according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association in 2022.



Pharmaceuticals are a core segment of Ireland's economy, accounting for a leading share of national exports. Low corporate tax rates and generous research and development tax credits offered by the Irish state make the country a highly appealing location for multinational pharmaceutical manufacturers to base their European operations. Consequently, nine of the 10 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world have a presence in the country.



This industry includes companies that manufacture medications, chemical contraceptive products, medical diagnostic preparations, radioactive in-vivo diagnostic substances, animal health products and biotech pharmaceuticals. It also includes those that manufacture medical impregnated wadding, gauze, bandages and dressings, and that prepare botanical products for pharmaceutical use.

