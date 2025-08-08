Global Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030 | Asia to Lead Project Growth Driven by Industrialization, Urbanization, and Rising Energy Demand

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030 - H1 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil and gas projects landscape is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2030, despite the energy transition and shift towards renewable fuels. This growth can be attributable to a combination of factors, including rising energy demand, increasing energy prices, and growing concerns on energy security. Asia is anticipated to spearhead this projects growth, primarily due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing energy demand across key economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.
Global upcoming oil and gas projects' count outlook to 2030:
- Analysis by project type, segment and development stage
- Breakdown by project type, and segment in major regions
Total project cost outlook to 2030 for global upcoming oil and gas projects by segment, region and key countries
Regional perspective:
- Upcoming oil and gas projects count outlook by project type, segment, and development stage
- Total project cost by to 2030 project type, and segment in key countries
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights
- Global Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Global Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Global Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment in Major Regions
- Global Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, Key Regions and Countries
02. Asia Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Asia Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Asia Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Asia Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Asia Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
03. Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Middle East Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
04. Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Africa Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Africa Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
05. North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- North America Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- North America Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
06. FSU Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- FSU Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- FSU Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- FSU Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- FSU Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
07. Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Europe Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Europe Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Europe Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
08. South America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- South America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- South America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- South America Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- South America Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
09. Oceania Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Oceania Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Oceania Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Oceania Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Oceania Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
10. Caribbean Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Caribbean Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Caribbean Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Caribbean Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Caribbean Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
11. Central America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2030
- Central America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
- Central America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook by Development Stage
- Central America Oil and Gas Projects Count Outlook by Type and Segment in Key Countries
- Central America Oil and Gas Project Cost Outlook by Type, Segment, and Key Countries
12. Appendix
