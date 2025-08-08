TinyML Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 | Edge Intelligence and IoT Fueling Rapid Growth, Evolving Sensor Fusion and Vision Applications to Propel Demand

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TinyML Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tinyML market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.66 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period. The report on the tinyML market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

This study identifies the emergence of vision and advanced sensor fusion as key applications as one of the prime reasons driving the tinyml market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of automated and no code tinyml platforms and strategic shift towards on device learning and personalization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferation of iot and imperative for edge intelligence, maturation of enabling hardware and software ecosystems, and increasing primacy of data privacy, security, and low latency.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tinyml market vendors. Also, the tinyml market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global TinyML Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

6.4 Threat of new entrants

6.5 Threat of substitutes

6.6 Threat of rivalry

6.7 Market condition



7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.5 Market opportunity by Component



8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Process optimization - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Health monitoring - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Smart agriculture - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Enviornmental monitoring - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Autonomous vehicles - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.8 Market opportunity by Application



9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by End-user

9.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.8 Market opportunity by End-user



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Databricks Inc.

Edgeimpulse Inc.

Google LLC

Imagimob AB

InData Labs

International Business Machines Corp.

KLIKA TECH Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MobiDev

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ScienceSoft USA Corp.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Syntiant Corp.

