Deep Learning Market in the US 2025-2029 | Industry-specific Solutions, AI Adoption, and Increased Startup Entry Fuel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Learning Market in the US 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. deep learning market is poised for significant expansion, projected to increase by USD 5.01 billion between 2024-2029, with an impressive CAGR of 30.1% during this period. This comprehensive report delves into holistic market analysis, including size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor overview covering approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides an up-to-date examination of the present market scenarios, highlighting key trends and growth drivers. Industry-specific solutions, a heightened focus on neuroscience-based deep learning, and the increasing emergence of startups are significant driving forces behind this growth.

The report highlights the increased adoption of AI as a pivotal trend contributing to the market's growth. As industries seek to integrate AI-driven solutions, demand surges for deep learning technologies that offer enhanced performance and efficiency. Industry-specific solutions have emerged as a critical driver, enabling businesses to tailor AI applications to their unique needs, thereby increasing operational efficiency and competitive advantage.

As the deep learning market continues to evolve, companies are investing in innovation and technology development to address the rising demand for sophisticated AI solutions. This trend underscores the significance of deep learning in transforming industries and setting new standards for technology integration and application.

For stakeholders within the industry and potential investors, this report offers vital insights into the current state and future trajectory of the deep learning market. It outlines emerging trends, significant market drivers, and an exhaustive analysis of key players who are shaping the future of AI and deep learning technologies. By understanding these elements, businesses can better navigate the complex landscape, aligning their strategies to leverage growth opportunities effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Deep Learning Market in US 2019 - 2023

5.2 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on Deep Learning Market in US

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Image recognition - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Video surveillance and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Data mining - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Market opportunity by Application

9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Type

10 Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by End-user

10.3 Security - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Retail and commerce - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.8 Market opportunity by End-user

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

14.4 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

14.5 Amazon.com Inc.

14.6 Deep Instinct

14.7 Google LLC

14.8 H2O.ai Inc.

14.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

14.10 Intel Corp.

14.11 International Business Machines Corp.

14.12 Microsoft Corp.

14.13 Mphasis Ltd.

14.14 NVIDIA Corp.

14.15 OMRON Corp.

14.16 Qualcomm Inc.

14.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.18 Teledyne CARIS

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf02mv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.