MPD Custom Golf Honors Medal of Honor Recipient Thomas Reeves of Thomaston, CT in HelloNation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it mean to preserve the memory of national heroes in the fabric of local communities? MPD Custom Golf answers this through its unique initiative that merges artisanal golf craftsmanship with patriotic remembrance. The Chicago-Fort Lauderdale-based company is honoring the legacy of Medal of Honor recipient, Thomas James Reeves, by designing a one-of-a-kind commemorative golf bag that will be gifted to his hometown of Thomaston, Connecticut.

Born on December 9, 1895, Reeves was a US Navy radioman whose heroic actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor earned him a posthumous Medal of Honor. He was killed while transporting ammunition under fire aboard the USS California on December 7, 1941. The destroyer escort USS Reeves would later be named in his honor, cementing his place in naval history.

MPD Custom Golf’s campaign focuses not on individual recognition, but on community commemoration. Their custom golf bags are designed with extraordinary attention to detail, featuring elements such as military insignias, unit colors, and engraved names, transforming each into a storytelling artifact. These bags are then gifted to the town from which each honored veteran hailed, serving as public memory pieces in local town halls, golf courses, or community centers.

The initiative honors not just service, but the towns and families that shaped these individuals. By turning commemorative golf equipment into fixtures of civic pride, MPD Custom Golf ensures that the stories of American heroes are not only told, but felt and remembered through tactile legacy pieces. The tribute to Thomas Reeves is a reflection of this mission, offering Thomaston a lasting reminder of its connection to national sacrifice.

This vision is explored in From Service to Legacy: MPD Custom Golf Bags Memorialize America’s Heroes , which details how MPD Custom Golf transforms military golf gear into veteran honor golf bags that stand as enduring tributes to bravery.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/509ad4b6-893b-4ca8-b74b-6408ef2651fd