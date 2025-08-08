Hapbee Expands Community Monetization with Gift-A-Friend and Referral Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTC: HAPBF), the digital wellness company helping users feel better without ingesting substances, today announced the launch of Gift-A-Friend and Hapbee Referrals - two new initiatives designed to reward members for sharing Hapbee with the people they care about. Both programs are managed directly from within the new Hapbee mobile app, making participation simple, trackable, and rewarding.

Gift-A-Friend – Share the Wellness, Get Rewarded

With Gift-A-Friend, Hapbee members can gift a device to a friend or loved one and receive $50 off their own purchase. The program is designed for members who have personally experienced Hapbee’s impact and want to pass that transformation on to someone close to them.

Jaylen Brown, Chief Innovation Officer of Hapbee, commented:

“Our members are our greatest ambassadors, and we know they share Hapbee because they’ve experienced its impact firsthand. Gift-A-Friend allows them to make that gift tangible - and rewarding - for both the giver and the recipient.”

Hapbee Referrals – Earn for Helping Others Improve Their Wellness

Hapbee’s Referral Program offers members $40 for every successful referral, redeemable toward devices, memberships, store credit or as cash. With clear tracking inside the Hapbee app, members can see their rewards in real time while helping expand Hapbee’s community.

“We believe wellness should be shared, and the most trusted way to share it is through personal connections,” stated Riz Shah, Chairman of Hapbee. “ These programs make it easy for anyone passionate about improving the wellness of their community to take action - and be recognized for it.”

Part of Hapbee’s Broader Growth Strategy

Gift-A-Friend and Hapbee Referrals are the latest additions to Hapbee’s integrated sales platform expansion, following the successful launch of the Affiliate & Ambassador Program earlier this year. Together, these programs create multiple ways for Hapbee’s community to engage - whether through public advocacy or personal sharing - and to be rewarded for their efforts.

Availability for U.S. Investors

Hapbee Technologies Inc. is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HAPB and is also available to U.S. investors via the OTC Markets under the symbol HAPBF. Hapbee shares can be acquired through any brokerage that supports OTC securities.

About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies is a digital wellness company pioneering ultra-low frequency bio-streaming. Its wearable platform empowers users to choose how they want to feel—calm, focused, alert, sleepy, and more—without ingesting substances. Trusted by professional athletes, wellness experts, and peak performers, Hapbee helps users take control of their mental state, naturally.

Learn more at www.hapbee.com

