Dickey’s Barbecue Supports Texas Families During Tax Free Weekend with Extended Kids Eat Free Deal

Dallas, TX, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Texas families gear up for back to school shopping during the state’s annual Tax Free Weekend, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is stepping in to lighten the load and the bill. From August 8 through August 10, participating Dickey’s locations across Texas will offer Kids Eat Free with a qualifying purchase of $12 or more, available in store, online at dickeys.com, or through the Dickey’s app using code KEFOLO.

“Back to school season can be hectic and expensive for families,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re proud to be a Texas born brand that supports our local communities, and our Kids Eat Free deal is a small way to give families one less thing to worry about.”

Known for its slow smoked, pit style meats and homestyle sides, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a go to destination for families looking for affordable, satisfying meals. During Tax Free Weekend, guests can feed the whole crew with menu favorites like the Pulled Pork Sandwich, Mac and Cheese, and the fan favorite Kid’s Plate, all with the convenience of ordering ahead online or through the app.

“Texas families are the heart of our brand,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Whether you’re out shopping for school supplies or just need a break from the hustle, Dickey’s is here to make mealtime easier and more affordable.”

To redeem the Kids Eat Free deal, guests simply need to make a qualifying purchase of $12 or more and enter code KEFOLO at checkout. The offer is valid for one free kid’s meal per check with a $12 minimum purchase and runs from August 8 to 10.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

