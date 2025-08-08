Early Investors Flock to LYNO AI as Presale Progresses Toward Next Pricing Stage

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of LYNO AI is experiencing an enormous rush with early investors rushing to invest in the project, which is a clear indication that there is a high market demand of the LYNO AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage protocol. LYNO AI sold more than 175,000 tokens in a very short time period recently which highlights the increasing interest of the investment community in being able to jump in before prices increase.

As of this writing, the presale is on the Early Bird phase, with the tokens being sold at 0.050 per unit, and the next pricing level will be pushed up to 0.055. This momentum signifies the significance of the investors to move themselves to action and to ensure their position prior to the next price explosion.



Presale Progress Accelerates Toward Next Pricing Stage



The presale of the LYNO AI is in full swing in the Early Bird stage, where investors get a chance to acquire tokens at the desirable price of 0.050. The number of tokens allocated in this phase is 16 million which means that the demand has been high as there are more than 176,503 tokens sold. The next stage will increase the price of the token to 0.055, which will give new buyers instant motivation to enter the stage as early as possible and maximize their potential. Participation in the presale is both convenient and accessible as it can be executed by using ETH, USDT, or USDC via popular wallets such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet.



Early Bird Surge Reflects Investor Confidence and Opportunity



The fact that more than 175,000 tokens were purchased within a very brief period of time indicates how the market does vouch with the technology LYNO and its effect on decentralized finance (DeFi). The protocol is attractive to investors because it has a unique feature through which it is able to identify and perform high value arbitrage trades without relying on external third-party systems on over 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

This application of AI and machine learning to real-time trading is what makes LYNO unique compared to other arbitrage mechanisms and what is of greater significance is what attracts investors who are looking to the future and who want to take the benefits of new blockchain innovations.

The Reason LYNO AI is Unique Within the DeFi Ecosystem



LYNO AI is an entirely decentralized autonomous cross-chain arbitrage protocol that maximizes trading profits through four of its core operational layers: real-time data aggregation, AI-driven trade routing, automated execution through flash loans and cross-chain bridges, and profit settlement with continuous model updates.

The holders of tokens enjoy the right of governance, staking rewards, and fee sharing that rewards the holders up to 60 percent of the protocol profits, backed by an audited security structure by Cyberscope , which enhances trust and transparency. Also, presale participants are given access to the LYNO AI Giveaway, where the possibility to win 100,000 tokens is given, which is another value to early adopters.

Investors are advised to rush and get tokens in the Early Bird presale before LYNO AI proceeds to the next stage of pricing where demand and prices are likely to rise at a booming rate. Purchasing tokens at this point will provide maximum potential to leverage the LYNO innovative technology and the value that a growing community-based ecosystem will bring.

To sum up, LYNO AI, with its complex AI-powered cross-chain arbitration protocol and strong governance, is a prospective DeFi project. Having its presale audited by Cyberscope and featuring appealing incentives, such as the 100K token giveaway, LYNO AI offers an attractive investment opportunity to anyone interested in becoming an early adopter of a market-moving protocol.

