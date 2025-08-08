Las Vegas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sportsbook Promos 2025: Bovada's Welcome Bonus for NFL Preseason

As the 2025 NFL preseason kicks off, Bovada is giving fans a reason to get in on the action early. The casino has introduced a limited-time welcome bonus designed for sports bettors looking to place game wagers. Recognized by CasinoTop10 as one of the top-rated U.S. sportsbooks, Bovada is combining its reliable platform with a welcome bonus tailored to fit the start of the NFL season.

Established in 2011, Bovada has become a prominent name in online sports betting, owing to its offerings that often resonate with U.S. bettors. For instance, with the welcome bonus for the NFL preseason, Bovada is giving new players a chance to maximize their bankroll as one of the most anticipated sports begins its season.

Keep reading to see why Bovada’s latest welcome bonus for NFL preseason is being called one of the best sportsbook bonuses of 2025 for football fans.

NFL-Focused Bonus Built for Preseason Wagers

Looking at Bovada’s welcome bonus for NFL preseason, it is evident that the sportsbook perfectly timed this offering. New users who join the platform for the first time have this bonus available. The bonus is divided into two sportsbook promos, depending on the method of payment used for the player's initial deposit.

For players using the conventional fiat currency via the supported banking options, Bovada offers them a welcome bonus that comprises a 50% deposit match bonus of up to $1,000. To get this bonus, players must input the bonus code “BVD1000” to activate it. On the other hand, for trending wallet enthusiasts who prefer to use supported trending wallet currencies for their initial deposit, Bovada offers a welcome bonus consisting of a 75% deposit match bonus of up to $750. To activate it, Bovada requires using the bonus code “BTCSWB750”.

Thanks to the generosity of the aforementioned welcome bonuses for the NFL preseason, the low minimum deposit requirement, and the flexible wagering requirements, Bovada stands to be one of the sportsbooks with one of the best welcome bonuses targeting bettors wagering on NFL preseason events.

Ongoing Sportsbook Promos and Odds Boosts

In addition to the NFL preseason welcome bonus, Bovada has proven why it deserves the recognition from CasinoTop10. It also offers a lineup of ongoing bonuses and promotions that bettors can utilize to enhance their experience, making it both exciting and rewarding. So, beyond just catering to new bettors, Bovada ensures that its existing bettors also have something to benefit from.

CasinoTop10 hailed Bovada for the ongoing bonuses and promotions, which keep the fun going during the NFL preseason. Some standout offers in the NFL preseason include the NFL preseason boost, which enhances the odds on select preseason games, and the refer-a-friend bonus, which offers up to $275 per referral.

On top of these, bettors will find a rich selection of reload bonuses, parlay insurance offers, and seasonal contests, all of which work to enhance the experience gained from placing wagers on Bovada. By offering all these, Bovada ensures that something extra is at stake when using it as a betting platform.

NFL Betting Markets & Live Wagering Options

Complementing the welcome bonus for the NFL preseason is the depth and flexibility of the betting markets that the sportsbook offers. From standard moneylines and spreads to more nuanced bets, such as prop bets, where bettors can place wagers on events like first-drive outcomes, quarterback passing yards, and rookie performance, Bovada offers a comprehensive playbook of wagering options.

Additionally, Bovada has made the NFL preseason more interesting by offering live betting options to its users. As preseason games unfold, Bovada’s live odds board updates in real time, allowing users to react to momentum shifts, substitutions, and injuries as they happen.

Even during the early preseason, Bovada covers every NFL matchup with dozens of betting options. This, in turn, gives bettors more ways to find value as they make the most out of the matchups.

Streamlined Interface and Mobile Betting Experience

The user interface that a sportsbook presents to bettors is a key aspect to consider, especially for new players. A good part of what makes Bovada a top choice platform for NFL preseason wagering in 2025 is its seamless sportsbook interface, which makes it easier for players to access the various offerings available on the sportsbook, including the welcome bonus for NFL preseason.

With such implementations already in place, Bovada also goes a step ahead and oversees its technical team to roll out a compatible platform for desktop and mobile usage. As such, whether a player is wagering from the couch or catching a drive on the go, Bovada has got them covered.

To make things even better, the Bovada interface across all platforms is clean and clutter-free, making it easy to navigate the sportsbook. Additionally, the proper arrangement of the offerings, combined with the optimization of speed and simplicity, enables Bovada to outshine some of its stiffest competitors in 2025.

Digital Wallet-Friendly Deposits and Fast Payouts for NFL Bettors

The sportsbook industry has become significantly more competitive in terms of the banking options it offers. Noting the stiff competition, Bovada decided to stand out from the rest by providing some of the most flexible payment options, including digital wallet currencies. These have especially grown in popularity among players who prefer the speed and privacy of digital wallet currencies. Similarly, Bovada offers a special welcome bonus for players using supported digital wallet currencies for deposits during the NFL preseason.

This digital wallet-first approach enables users to deposit, bet, and withdraw on their terms without delay. For those winning big during the preseason or stacking boosted odds, Bovada’s fast digital wallet payouts are a significant plus, with many transactions processed in under 24 hours.

Of course, traditional payment methods are still available, including credit cards and vouchers. But for NFL bettors who want quick access to funds before, during, and after the game, Bovada’s digital wallet support gives it a cutting edge in the 2025 sportsbook promo race.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or gambling advice. Online sports betting is subject to jurisdictional regulations and may not be available in all regions. Readers are responsible for understanding and complying with local laws before participating in any betting activity. Offers and promotions are subject to change. Please consult the official Bovada website for the most up-to-date information.

Responsible Gambling: Bovada promotes responsible gaming. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and needs help, please contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Participation is restricted to individuals who are 18+ or 21+ depending on jurisdiction.

Advertising Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase or sign up, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence our editorial integrity. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily of GlobeNewswire, Yahoo Finance, or any third-party syndication platform.