FPSO ONE GUYANA producing and on hire

Amsterdam, August 8, 2025

SBM Offshore announces that FPSO ONE GUYANA produced first oil on August 8, 2025 and is formally on hire.

FPSO ONE GUYANA is based on SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward® program that incorporates a new build, multi-purpose hull combined with standardized topside modules. FPSO ONE GUYANA is the fourth and largest FPSO that SBM Offshore operates in Guyana and builds on the excellent operational performance of FPSOs Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity.

The FPSO is designed to initially produce an annual average of 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO is spread moored in water depth of about 1,800 meters and can store 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO is part of the Yellowtail development which is the fourth development within the Stabroek block, circa 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek block, while Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, hold a 30 percent interest and a 25 percent interest, respectively.

FPSO ONE GUYANA is the Company’s third major unit brought into operation in 2025, following the first oil of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which is on hire since February 16, 2025 and FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, which is on hire since May 24, 2025. Collectively, these three Fast4Ward® FPSOs increase installed capacity by 655,000 barrels of oil per day.



Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.

More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 13 2025 Full Year 2025 Earnings February 26 2026 Annual General Meeting April 15 2026 First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 7 2026 Half Year 2026 Earnings August 6 2026

