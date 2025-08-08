Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs Launches Call for U.S. Bachelor Students – Seeks Visionary Essay Submissions

MIAMI, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs is thrilled to announce its official launch, inviting aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs who are U.S. nationals and currently enrolled as bachelor students to apply for a transformative opportunity. This prestigious Award, established by the esteemed visionary Igor Stolyar, aims to empower the next generation of business leaders by providing crucial financial support, unparalleled mentorship, and access to a dynamic global network.

In today's rapidly evolving economic landscape, the need for innovative and resilient entrepreneurs is more critical than ever. The Igor Stolyar Award is designed to bridge the gap between groundbreaking ideas and market-ready ventures. "I firmly believe that true progress stems from the courage of individuals who dare to challenge the status quo and build solutions for tomorrow," says Igor Stolyar. "This Award is my commitment to fostering that audacious spirit, providing the foundational support necessary for these innovators to not just succeed, but to truly thrive and create lasting impact within the U.S. entrepreneurial landscape."

The Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs offers a one-time award of $1,000 to selected recipients. More than just financial aid, this program is designed to accelerate growth and foster success. Recipients will gain access to strategic capital, personalized mentorship from industry titans, and exclusive networking opportunities within a vibrant community of like-minded founders and investors. This holistic approach ensures that scholars are equipped not only with the funds but also with the knowledge, connections, and resilience required to navigate the complexities of the entrepreneurial journey.

Key Criteria for Applicants:

The Igor Stolyar Award is seeking individuals who demonstrate exceptional vision, leadership potential, and a commitment to developing scalable and impactful ventures. Ideal candidates will be:

U.S. nationals currently enrolled as bachelor students at an accredited institution.

currently enrolled as at an accredited institution. Early-stage entrepreneurs with a clear and compelling business idea, or those in the initial phases of venture development.

with a clear and compelling business idea, or those in the initial phases of venture development. Individuals with a strong problem-solving mindset and a dedication to innovation.

and a dedication to innovation. Founders whose ventures show significant market potential and scalability .

. Entrepreneurs committed to creating positive social or economic impact through their business.

through their business. Those who possess the drive, resilience, and adaptability essential for entrepreneurial success.

essential for entrepreneurial success. Applicants must also submit an essay responding to the prompt below.



Essay Prompt (Maximum 500 words):

"Describe a specific challenge or problem you are passionate about solving through an entrepreneurial venture. How does your proposed solution uniquely address this issue, and what steps have you already taken, or plan to take, to bring this vision to life? Beyond financial gain, what impact do you envision your venture having on your community or the broader world?"



The application process is designed to identify the most promising talent. Applicants will need to submit a comprehensive business plan, detailed financial projections, and their professional resume/CV, a dynamic video pitch showcasing their vision and passion, and a compelling essay. Igor Stolyar and the Award committee are eager to review applications that highlight creativity, strategic thinking, and a clear path to execution.

Important Dates:

The application window is now open. All aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to prepare their submissions diligently.

The Application Deadline is April 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST .

is . Winners will be officially announced on May 15, 2026.

This initiative reflects Igor Stolyar's unwavering dedication to empowering entrepreneurial ecosystems within the United States. By investing in the brightest minds among bachelor students, the Award aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders who will drive economic growth, foster innovation, and address pressing challenges in the U.S.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Igor Stolyar

Organization: Igor Stolyar Entrepreneurship Award

Website: https://igorstolyaraward.com/

Email: apply@igorstolyaraward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fe2013c-f1c0-43e1-a826-70649fbb23d6