A1 Auto Transport Continues EV Shipping Services Despite Industry Pullback

Aptos, CA , Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While a growing number of auto transport companies have begun refusing to ship electric vehicles due to concerns over battery fires and liability, A1AutoTransport is maintaining its long-standing commitment to EV owners. The company continues to offer full-service electric vehicle shipping solutions at competitive rates, reaffirming its role as a reliable partner during a pivotal moment for the automotive logistics industry.

As reported by Yahoo Autos, several shipping companies are backing away from EVs altogether, citing safety concerns around lithium-ion battery fires during transport. These restrictions are not only creating delays for EV owners and dealerships but also fueling uncertainty among car buyers looking to ship their newly purchased electric models.

In contrast, A1 Auto Transport has not altered its service offerings and remains a dependable option for both domestic and international clients.

“We’ve been shipping electric vehicles for years,” said a spokesperson for A1 Auto Transport. “From Teslas and Rivians to hybrids and plug-ins, our infrastructure is fully equipped to handle the needs of EV customers without disruption.”

With an emphasis on secure auto shipping options, A1 Auto Transport uses modern equipment and trained carriers to reduce risks and streamline operations. Its enclosed transport services are ideal for high-value and delicate cargo like EVs, offering superior protection against road debris, weather conditions, and unauthorized access. With real-time GPS tracking and a vast network of experienced drivers, A1 Auto Transport has built a solid reputation for reliable service across all 50 U.S. states and international destinations. More information can be found at https://www.a1autotransport.com/enclosed/.

In addition to EV shipping, A1 Auto Transport provides a comprehensive range of services, including motorcycle shipping (https://www.a1autotransport.com/motorcycle-shipping/), heavy equipment transport (https://www.a1autotransport.com/heavy-equipment-transport/), international car shipping, military and student vehicle relocation, door-to-door delivery, and terminal-to-terminal transport. The company services private individuals, dealerships, and commercial clients, with an expansive logistics network that spans from California and Texas to Florida, New York, and international markets.

What sets A1 Auto Transport apart is not just its refusal to follow the trend of rejecting EVs but also its ability to adapt quickly while maintaining high-quality standards. With over 30 years in business and hundreds of thousands of vehicles shipped, A1’s experience has given it the capability to handle emerging transportation challenges, including those posed by modern electric cars.

A complete list of auto shipping services is available on the company’s website, which includes custom quote tools and detailed service descriptions to help customers make informed decisions. Whether a customer is shipping a compact EV from San Francisco to Austin or a luxury SUV overseas, A1 Auto Transport provides seamless solutions tailored to individual requirements.

A1 Auto Transport’s car shipping solutions also include options for classic and vintage vehicles, oversized equipment, and expedited shipments. Its customer support team works closely with clients to ensure a smooth experience from pick-up to delivery, offering competitive rates and transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

For more information about A1 Auto Transport, visit the website at https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

A1 Auto Transport is a licensed, bonded, and insured auto transport company offering domestic and international shipping services. With decades of experience and a broad logistics network, A1 delivers reliable transport solutions tailored to every client.

