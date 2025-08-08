Danny Buys Houses Releases Free Consumer Checklist to Help San Antonio Homeowners Navigate the Cash Buyer Market Safely

San Antonio, TX , Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the number of “We Buy Houses” companies continues to grow in San Antonio, local cash home buyer Danny Buys Houses is taking a proactive step to protect homeowners. The company today announced the release of a free consumer protection checklist designed to help sellers vet cash home buyers and avoid predatory tactics. The guide provides homeowners with the tools to ensure they are working with a reputable, trustworthy buyer who can provide the certainty of a fair and fast closing.



The cash home buying industry offers a valuable service for those who need to sell their property quickly without the time and expense of repairs or traditional listings. However, the sector has also seen a rise in bad actors who use high-pressure tactics, make last-minute changes to offers, or lock sellers into confusing contracts. For a homeowner in a stressful situation, such as facing foreclosure or selling an inherited property, navigating this landscape can be tricky.

“My industry has a trust problem, and it’s time to face it head-on,” said Danny Johnson, founder of Danny Buys Houses and a San Antonio real estate investor for over two decades. “Too many vulnerable homeowners are targeted by operators who lack transparency and integrity. That’s why we’re releasing this free checklist. We want to empower every San Antonio homeowner with the knowledge to distinguish a legitimate, professional buyer from a potential scam, even if they don’t end up working with us.”

The checklist, available for download on the Danny Buys Houses website, provides a simple framework for evaluating offers from people who buy houses for cash. It encourages homeowners to take specific steps to protect their interests, including:

Verify Their Credentials: Check for an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and review their complaint history.

Time in Business: A house buying company that has been around a while provides greater certainty they will do what they say will do.

Speak to Their Closer: Who better to let you know they can actually close than the title company they prefer to use to close their transactions? A trustworthy home buyer should be willing to give you the name and phone number of their preferred closer.

Request Proof of Funds: Ask for a bank statement showing the buyer has the cash on hand to complete the purchase, ensuring the deal won’t fall through due to a lack of funding. This has the added benefit of ensuring you are not working with a “wholesaler”, which is someone that intends to sell the contract rather than close.

Confirm All Costs: Ensure there are no hidden fees, costs, or commissions. A reputable buyer’s offer should cover normal closing costs.

Get It in Writing: Never proceed with a verbal agreement. Insist on a clear, straightforward contract and have an attorney review it before signing.

Danny Buys Houses holds itself to the standards outlined in its guide. The company has been BBB-accredited since 2008, maintains an A+ rating, and has zero complaints filed against it. As a local, family-owned business, its reputation is built on transparency and delivering on its promises for over 20 years.

“In any real estate market, the most valuable commodity for a seller is certainty,” Johnson added. “A cash sale provides certainty that a traditional sale can’t guarantee. There’s no risk of buyer financing falling through, no haggling over inspection reports, and no need to spend money on or make repairs. We do not charge fees and we can close in as little as seven days. It’s a certain, hassle-free solution.”

The free homeowner checklist is available now at https://dannybuyshouses.com/cash-buyer-checklist/.

About Danny Buys Houses

Founded in 2005 by San Antonio native Danny Johnson, Danny Buys Houses is a trusted cash house buyer company specializing in buying homes for cash. Serving San Antonio and surrounding areas, the company provides a fast, fair, and certain solution for homeowners in any situation, purchasing properties "as-is" to eliminate the hassle and expense of repairs and listings. With a commitment to ethical practices, Danny Buys Houses boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 100 five-star customer reviews. Visit Danny Buys Houses at https://dannybuyshouses.com.

