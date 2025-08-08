Virginia Credit Union, Member One Financial Success for Women Summit Coming to Roanoke on Sept. 22; Registration Now Open for Free Event

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division will bring the award-winning, nationally recognized Financial Success for Women Summit to Roanoke, Virginia, on Sept. 22.

Hosted at the Hotel Roanoke, this one-day experience is an opportunity for women in our community to gain valuable insights into financial success, building wealth, and career development.

Registration is available here: https://bit.ly/FS4women

Attendees will connect with community leaders, participate in engaging workshops, and build a network of like-minded and supportive peers. Space is limited, however, so those interested in participating should register early.

“Research has long shown women trailing men in terms of financial health, with the pandemic having made worse that divide,” said VACU Senior Vice President of Financial Education Cherry Dale. “Women are actively seeking the knowledge and money management skills that will put them and their families on the path toward financial well-being. Our Summit addresses those needs by empowering women with the tools, information, and support network they need.”

Best-selling personal finance author and Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary will provide the Summit’s keynote address, with a full day of programming that will include education sessions on AI as a personal finance tool, how to successfully navigate financial challenges, and the public policy opportunities that could contribute to the economic success of women.

Knowing childcare, a missed work day, and transportation might prove to be obstacles for some interested in attending the Summit, VACU is working closely with local nonprofits and community partners to identify women who need financial assistance to participate in the event.

VACU’s Financial Success for Women Summits were offered as virtual meetings during the pandemic and have transitioned to in-person events, drawing more than 300 participants. The events were recently recognized by Mastercard®, the payments and technology giant, and by America’s Credit Unions for their positive community impact and creative excellence.

Last year, VACU and Member One reached more than 105,000 individuals through nationally recognized financial education programs, including special events and programs such as the Summit, classroom presentations at local schools throughout its service footprint, and partnerships with dozens of nonprofits and community organizations. VACU also offers extensive financial education resources, training, and advice tailored for women. Learn more at vacu.org/women

About Virginia Credit Union & Member One

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured. Learn more at vacu.org