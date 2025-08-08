CPABC: 267 B.C. CPA candidates succeed in national exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 267 B.C. CPA candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in May 2025. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.

Five B.C. students also made the National Honour Roll for their outstanding results on the CFE. They are Simren Boyal, Laurel Dabb, Chelsea MacBean, Dylan Murphy, and Kiani Siu.

“Congratulations to the successful candidates in B.C., and a special acknowledgement to the five Honour Roll students – all of your achievements are outstanding,” said J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, chair of CPABC’s board of directors. “Passing the CFE is a testament to your hard work, commitment, and perseverance. This remarkable accomplishment marks the close of a demanding academic journey and the start of your contributions to the CPA profession and we can’t wait to see where you’ll go in your careers.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

"I am honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 267 dedicated candidates from B.C. who have expertly navigated the complexities of the 2025 May CFE. Their remarkable results underscore not only their robust technical expertise but also the cultivation of essential professional competencies for their future endeavours," stated Yuen Ip, MBA, PMP, ICD.D., CEO at CPAWSB and a CPA from Alberta. "On behalf of our team at the School, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to these individuals as they advance in their professional journeys. Your perseverance and accomplishments are a testament to your unwavering dedication. We eagerly anticipate your future contributions and successes in the field."

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

