YaznoX Officially Lists 5 Strategic Tokens: DAP, DSZ, JUZ, OMGO, RDJ – Powering the Web3 Revolution

DENVER, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YaznoX, a global digital asset exchange trusted by over 8 million users, has officially listed five promising Web3 tokens: $DAP, $DSZ, $JUZ, $OMGO, and $RDJ. This marks a major step in YaznoX’s mission to support high-potential decentralized projects and foster a dynamic Web3 ecosystem.





About YaznoX - The global digital asset exchange trusted by over 8 million users

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the United States, YaznoX has rapidly emerged as one of the most trusted platforms in the crypto space.

YaznoX is a compliant digital asset service company registered in California, USA, primarily owned by its founder Rojali and a group of early institutional investors.

The platform adopts a dispersed equity structure, with a portion of shares open to the public. The company is currently governed jointly by a board of directors and a professional management team.

Its technology and operations teams are mainly based in Chicago, leveraging the city’s strong financial infrastructure and talent pool to focus on spot digital asset trading, asset custody, and the research and development of Web3 financial technologies.





✅ 8M+ global users

✅ 300+ professional team members across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia

✅ Daily trading volume exceeding $2.5B

✅ High-speed infrastructure capable of processing 1.2 million orders per second

✅ Multilingual support and 24/7 global customer service



YaznoX offers more than just spot trading. The platform includes DeFi services, a digital wallet, staking, derivatives, and a dedicated IDO launchpad that connects investors with quality blockchain projects.

Newly Listed Tokens on YaznoX

1. $DAP – Decentralized Access Protocol

A unified access and payment framework for Web3 services.

Decentralized access control for APIs, content platforms, and dApps

Powered by smart contracts and the DAP token

Aims to break centralized monopolies in data distribution



2. $DSZ – Decentralized Strategy Zone

A governance and staking token tailored for DAO infrastructures.

Supports decentralized resource allocation

Empowers strategic decision-making and voting within Web3 platforms

3. $JUZ – Just Unified Zone

A cross-chain interoperability token designed for seamless integration.

EVM-compatible and multi-chain friendly

Facilitates bridge-building, decentralized identity (DID), and DeFi tools

4. $OMGO – Omni Global Optimizer

A high-performance token for blockchain resource optimization.

Enables liquidity routing and performance tuning across chains

Compatible with Ethereum, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and more

5. $RDJ – Real Digital Junction

A bridge between real-world assets and the Web3 ecosystem.

Focused on tokenization of real estate, commodities, and RWAs

Use cases in DeFi, yield farming, and Web3 marketplaces

Why YaznoX?

YaznoX positions itself not just as an exchange, but as a next-gen Web3 financial ecosystem, offering:

Bank-grade security infrastructure

⚙️ Seamless user experience across web and mobile

24/7 multilingual support

Launchpad, staking, farming, and derivatives products

YaznoX’s powerful IDO and project incubation platform enables early access to new tokens and fosters long-term project growth. The recent listing of $DAP, $DSZ, $JUZ, $OMGO, and $RDJ reflects YaznoX’s commitment to quality over hype.

Strategic Vision

YaznoX is committed to:

Supporting Web3 projects with real-world value and utility

Building an open, inclusive, and trustless financial system

Connecting traditional finance with decentralized innovation



By listing tokens like DAP, DSZ, JUZ, OMGO, and RDJ, YaznoX strengthens its role as a global gateway for digital asset discovery and investment.





Trade Now – Don’t Miss Out

YaznoX is more than an exchange. It’s where the next generation of Web3 projects go global.

Explore, trade, and build your portfolio with the most promising assets in the ecosystem.

Contact

Contact Person: Max Baron

Official Website: https://yaznox.com/

Email: support@yaznox.com



