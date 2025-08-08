Toll Brothers Opens New Townhome Community at The River District in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Toll Brothers at The River District, a luxurious townhome community in Charlotte, North Carolina within The River District master plan. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 7232 Westrow Avenue in Charlotte.

Toll Brothers at the River District features three-story townhomes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4 bathrooms, rooftop terraces, and up to 2,280 square feet of living space. Homes offer stunning interior features with spacious living and dining areas, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and curated selections from Toll Brothers’ Designer Appointed Collections. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s.





Home buyers choosing a build to order home will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available, with move-in dates as early as September 2025.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest luxury townhome community in the heart of The River District—where breathtaking rooftop views meet unmatched convenience,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “Nestled perfectly between the Catawba River and airport, this community offers residents the rare combination of natural beauty, urban accessibility, and effortless highway access. It’s an exciting step forward in redefining modern living in Charlotte.”

Toll Brothers homeowners will have access to the resort-style amenities of The River District master plan, which include a clubhouse, multiple pools, dog park, playground, farmers market, walking/biking trails, and more. The community is conveniently located close to dining, shopping, uptown Charlotte, parks, the Catawba River, and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The River District, home shoppers are invited to call (866) 232-1719 or visit or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

