Global Times: The Yellow River Cantata, a timeless anthem of Chinese people’s resilience and patriotism

Beijing, China, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Literary and artistic works themed on the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), be they classic works created during the war or works looking back on history, all carry historical memories and the national spirit. Through artistic forms, they cross the long river of time, allowing us to deeply feel the fearlessness and perseverance of the Chinese people during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, while inspiring people's patriotic feelings.



The Global Times launched this special series of Indelible Memories about literary and artistic works themed on the war to draw wisdom and strength from the spirit of the people.



In the glass display case of the exhibition hall of Northwest Minzu University sits a black-and-white photo taken in 1939 that quietly tells a story from history. In the photo, more than 20 young people in coarse cloth military uniforms stand in formation, with the weathered earthen walls of the Yan'an cave dwellings behind them.



This group photo, cherished by Professor Huang Wei as a treasure, freezes in time the youthful faces behind the debut of The Yellow River Cantata - the Third Squad of the Anti-Enemy Troupe. It is hard for us today to imagine that it was these young people who, with bass instruments repurposed from gasoline barrels and melodies created under kerosene lamps, performed a symbol of national spirit that transcends time and space.



Huang is not only the director of China's only exhibition hall themed on The Yellow River Cantata, but also the niece of its lyricist Zhang Guangnian, better known as the poet Guang Weiran.



"Over 80 years have passed. The song has carried the Chinese people's shared memory as a symbol of national spirit and perseverance, fusing Western classical forms with Chinese folk melodies and instruments," Huang, who has worked on research and promotion of the work for years, told the Global Times.



Inspired by river



Though the story has been told often, Huang is always moved when hearing about her uncle-in-law, who led the Third Squad of the Anti-Enemy Troupe to a guerrilla base in Lüliang Mountain.



On the way, when these young people crossed the Yellow River for the first time, they were overwhelmed by its turbulent waves. It is worth noting that the Yellow River and the Hukou Waterfall were important geographical passages to and from Yan'an, a shrine for the Chinese revolution in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and so they carry strong symbolic significance. Leading the squad, Guang was deeply shocked by the scene of boatmen battling raging currents.



In November 1939, Guang fell off his horse and was injured during a march. While lying in bed, he dictated the 400-line poem "Ode to the Yellow River" in just five days, which was transcribed by his team members. The poem consisted of eight sections. He then spent another five consecutive days writing 400 lines of poetry, which was then called "Ode to the Yellow River" and later adapted into the lyrics of The Yellow River Cantata.



Fifteen days later, musician Xian Xinghai eagerly took the lyrics manuscript from Guang and channeled his anger toward the Japanese invaders into the musical notes. In six days and nights, he composed the eight movements of The Yellow River Cantata.



As a poet, the devoted young Guang realized his vision of rescuing the nation through the power of literature.



"Although I once lived with my aunt and uncle for quite a long time, I rarely heard my uncle talk about the story of how he created The Yellow River Cantata," Huang recalled. Instead, he often said that "Xian Xinghai helped it spread its wings."



From death to victory



"We must resolve to win.



Defend the Yellow River!



Defend north China!



Defend all China!"



- Excerpt from The Yellow River Cantata



The original lyrics Guang wrote were not "resolve to win." They were "resolve to die." He once told his son Zhang Andong that the enemy was too strong and they never imagined living long enough to see victory.



After victory in the war, the word "die" in The Yellow River Cantata was changed to "win." The subtle yet profound word swap represents the unyielding spirit of the Chinese nation that emerged victorious from immense hardships.



Eighty-six years later, in Shanghai, The Yellow River Cantata resounded once again around the city's square for the Music In the Summer Air festival, just like it echoed through concert halls and battlefields alike.



Chinese conductor Yu Long has led The Yellow River Cantata many times, each performance revealing new depths. His profound connection to the work ensures fresh insights with every rendition.



In the view of musicians, including Yu, the reason why The Yellow River Cantata has become a classic, resounding more brilliantly through decades of singing, lies in the fact that it was created when the nation was in peril, "closely linking the fate of individuals with that of the nation and the country."



Through countless performances, derivations and adaptations, it has evolved into an epic masterpiece consisting of eight movements, forged by the most sincere patriotic passion. With its resolute lyrics and stirring melodies, it embodies China's mother river - the Yellow River, and the spirit of "unity, pioneering, striving and dedication," ultimately becoming the most powerful voice of a great era.



Living legacy



This is not the first time Yu has been moved by this work. Both the piano concerto The Yellow River and The Yellow River Cantata have struck him with their rich emotional layers and magnificent musical imagery.



In 2005, Yu, together with Chinese pianist Lang Lang, led the China Philharmonic Orchestra on a global tour to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. The encore piece was the piano concerto The Yellow River.



"At the time, the promoters thought it was impossible. How could there be an encore performance of a complete four-movement piece? Moreover, the piano solo was in the first half of the performance, and choosing The Yellow River as the encore meant that the piano had to be moved back on stage after the second half. But that's exactly what we did," he recalled.



Yu still remembers the grand scene of the audience standing up and applauding during the curtain call. "Many people in the audience had tears in their eyes. It was a sense of national identity and pride," he said.



The soul of The Yellow River lies in the composer's patriotism. It transforms patriotic feelings into melodies, and then turns those melodies into strength. Therefore, it can not only reach deep into people's hearts, but also make people shed tears while gaining spiritual comfort and emotional resonance. Many people with overseas experience say that no matter where they go, as soon as the melody of The Yellow River starts to play, they feel extremely touched and passionate for their motherland.



"Music is such a magical thing. Every time I hear The Yellow River Cantata I am moved. I firmly believe that my original choice to work on research and promotion of the work was correct," Huang said.



After graduating from the conservatory of music, Huang has had more opportunities to study the connotations of The Yellow River Cantata. In 2018, the Research Center for The Yellow River Cantata was established at Northwest Minzu University, and in 2023, the country's first exhibition hall dedicated to the work opened at the university.



In Huang's view, the national spirit embodied in The Yellow River Cantata is not only inscribed in history but also condensed in the struggles of the present time. The Yellow River is not merely a symbol of the source of Chinese civilization, more importantly, it is also integrated with "the people," becoming a concrete embodiment of national spirit and cultural confidence.



"Why can a classic be a classic? Tested by time, it has simple language and intense emotions. Even those who have never known about this piece can feel the appeal and sense of power upon hearing The Yellow River Cantata," she noted.



In addition to The Yellow River Cantata, numerous works from the 1930s also vividly reflect China's national spirit. Composer Zou Ye carefully selected pieces such as the Ballad of the Great Wall, Graduation Song, Ode to Yan'an, and The Song of the Guerrillas for a concert in July to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.



"We are born in this place,



Every inch of the land belongs to us.



Should anyone invade it,



We will fight him to the death."



- Excerpt from The Song of the Guerrillas



"These works are the true expression of the patriotic enthusiasm of musicians of that era, and even more so the heartfelt cries of the Chinese people striving to safeguard the nation and survive in those difficult years," Zou told the Global Times.



Not far from where the concert was performed, the original manuscript of The Song of the Guerrillas, composed by the renowned musician He Lüting, has been viewed by thousands of visitors at the memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. The yellowed paper, stained and pierced by vanished staples, quietly bears witness to time's passage.



As decades pass, great changes have been taking place. A full orchestra now accompanies The Yellow River Cantata, yet people's love for their homeland and resolve to protect peace remain unchanged.



"The patriotic feelings and national spirit embodied in these music pieces have long been integrated into our blood. It is as strong as the time dating back to when musicians like Xian Xinghai and Guang Weiran decided to use a spoon and metal cup to perform them," added Huang.





