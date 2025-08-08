Statement by Ryan Donovan on Appointment of Brendan McGrath as New FHLBank Indianapolis President and CEO and Retirement of Cindy L. Konich

WASHINGTON, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council of Federal Home Loan Banks today issued the following statement attributable to Council President and CEO Ryan Donovan on the appointment of Brendan McGrath as the new President and CEO of FHLBank Indianapolis and the retirement of Cindy L. Konich.

“We congratulate Brendan McGrath on his appointment to lead FHLBank Indianapolis and guide it as it continues to provide crucial support to financial institutions across Indiana and Michigan. With more than two decades of institutional expertise and steadfast leadership – most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk and Compliance Officer – Mr. McGrath is exceptionally well prepared for this role. We look forward to working with him.

“We also extend our congratulations to Cindy Konich on her retirement. She served FHLBank Indianapolis with distinction for over 40 years – an extraordinary accomplishment. Throughout her career, she held numerous leadership roles and demonstrated unwavering commitment to the Bank’s mission of providing stability, strategy, and support for its members. She was a trailblazer, overseeing the introduction of new products and services to meet the evolving needs of members and communities across the FHLBank Indianapolis district. Ms. Konich has been a tireless advocate for her Bank and for the entire FHLBank System, and we wish her all the best in retirement.”

About: The FHLBanks are 11 regionally based, wholesale suppliers of lendable funds to financial institutions of all sizes and many types, including community banks, credit unions, commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions. The FHLBanks are cooperatively owned by member financial institutions in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The steady supply of lendable funds from FHLBanks helps U.S. lenders invest in local needs including housing, jobs, and economic growth. The Council of FHLBanks represents all 11 FHLBanks.

