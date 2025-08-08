JP3E Completes $300 Million (Certified, Appraised) Khan Gallery Asset Acquisition for Tokenization, Primed for MetaRock’s Exclusive, Decentralized Blockchain-Powered Tokenization Facility

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (“JP3E”), (OTC: JPTE), acquired many of the Khan Gallery, Dubai's rare artwork commodities. Some are more than 6,000 years old. The JP3E collection consists of 20,000 pieces of rare artwork commodities, exceeding $300,000,000 in certified value. Every piece is certified, and more than half are appraised. The MetaRock Exclusive and Decentralized Blockchain-based facility, which JP3E acquired, will facilitate a value-based tokenization for JP3E’s sales and liquidity, except for some, which will be sold for a profit.

The Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization market is projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and ADDX. This represents a significant growth opportunity, with estimates suggesting it could account for 10% of global GDP, according to BCG and ADDX. The report highlights the potential of tokenization to transform how we perceive, own, and trade value globally by making traditionally illiquid assets more accessible and tradable through blockchain technology. John K. Park theorizes that the implementation of tokenization to foster liquidity and profits for extremely valuable but highly illiquid assets will prove to be a particularly valuable utilization of this resource.

The artwork will be released for further review and confirmation on the JPTE Research tab on OTC Markets. The Certification and Appraisal Boards are Ho Kyung – bin, the Ceramic Science Appraisal Board, and the North - East Asia Humsae Art Appraisal Center. The Explanation of Scientific Appraisal Equipment was the 6th Rock Yangam Quantum Appraisal Device which has a 99% accuracy rate in the best age at home and abroad, so you can accurately know the production period of the device through clean images in facilities and smartphones.

Ki-ryun Kim, the CEO and Founder of Khan Gallery states, “I am impressed with JP3E Holdings Inc.’s unique capacity, armed with MetaRock’s Decentralized Blockchain based tokenization. This will facilitate the kind of liquidity and cash flow never before imagined with regard to such incredibly valuable yet highly illiquid assets. Joining forces with JP3E will enable Khan Gallery to leverage these valuable assets, positioned to generate significant revenues. It will also permit the world to share in these resources.”

John K. Park, CEO, Chairman and President of JP3E states: “MetaRock, as our wholly owned subsidiary not only permits us to continue on track with our previously announced growth strategies with their patented technology, but its Decentralized Blockchain based tokenization facilitates an unparalleled ability to foster liquidity and profitability through our acquisition of the Khan Gallery artwork. So many people in the world would love to own these breathtaking, but prohibitively expensive pieces of rare art. Indeed, the opportunity to be an owner of even a modest percentage, inevitably, greatly enhances public interest and intrigue. Now, for the first time in history, JP3E is opening this door to make it possible for many people to become aware of and to join in ownership of such artifacts, never before imaginable! Ownership enhances interest, quest for knowledge and intrigue will inevitably bring profitability for JP3E.”

“Perhaps equally important,” Mr. Park continued “with this transaction as our initial implementation of the MetaRock blockchain facility, the commodities transactions previously started, will move forward in the near future."

About Khan Gallery

The Khan Gallery is Korea's largest and only proud museum. It is proud of its fans who can see the Korean and Chinese cultures in one place. Thank you for your love and interest in the Khan Gallery, a precious place where you can feel the breath of human history on earth through the most expensive and rare art pieces in the East.

About MetaRock

MetaRock, now 100% owned by JP3E provides a completely decentralized, Blockchain-Powered, metaverse network service that is uniquely designed to lock-in parties to a transaction, utilizing blockchain technology to assure risk-free transaction finalization – payment to the seller and goods to the buyer, without risk of a payment without receipt of the goods or transmission of the goods without payment. It was established to develop, partner, and cooperate with each component of the metaverse. Designed by accomplished experts employing a unique facility to assure seamless transaction consummation, the platform also includes games, VR, AI, Entertainment, and E-Commerce. This technology allows users to configure a personalized metaverse platform through our metaverse network service DotCube Protocol, without restrictions on genres such as NFT, P2E games, and immersive content-based businesses. MetaRock Games International, a subsidiary of South Korea's MetaRock Inc. is incorporated in Wyoming, USA. It conducts and operates its proprietary gaming business. https://www.metarock.co.kr/en/index.html

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

With its acquisition of MetaRock, JP 3E is postured to become a global leader in commodity transactions, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions transcending numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

Company Contact:

John K. Park, CEO, President, and Chairman

Safe Harbor Notice

