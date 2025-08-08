Digital Wealth Partners Management, LLC Announces $200 Million in Called Capital

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners Management, LLC (“DWP Management”), the general partner behind a series of private investment vehicles accepting in-kind digital asset contributions, announced today it has called approximately $200 million in capital across its fund strategies since April. To date, all in-kind contributions have been made in XRP.





This milestone reflects growing demand for strategies that offer income or long-term growth while allowing participants to contribute digital assets directly, without requiring conversion into fiat. It’s a structure built for efficiency and flexibility.

These private funds are designed to accept in-kind digital asset contributions and operate within institutional-grade custody and compliance frameworks that are designed to meet the expectations of allocators.

Matthew Snider, Chief Investment Officer at DWP Management, commented: “We’re grateful for the confidence investors have placed in our platform. This growth reflects the broader evolution of how digital assets are being integrated into modern portfolios. Our focus remains on delivering secure, compliant strategies aligned with long-term objectives.”

DWP Management is steadily expanding its infrastructure and investment offerings to better serve a client base that’s evolving alongside the digital asset space, all while staying grounded in strong fiduciary principles and regulatory best practices. “This milestone highlights the growing role digital assets are playing in diversified portfolios,” said Max Kahn, CEO of DWP Management.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offering will be made only to qualified investors pursuant to offering documents and applicable securities laws.

About Digital Wealth Partners



Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)



