KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC., Announces Launch of World’s First Zero-Emissions Hydrogen Furnace

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC., has officially announced the launch of KLEENHEAT™ hydrogen furnace, the world’s first and only on-demand, zero-emissions home heating system powered by water. The announcement comes ahead of the company’s anticipated listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) this September, marking a major milestone in its journey to bring sustainable, home-grown hydrogen solution to the global stage.

Now in its third year of testing, KLEENHEAT™ has been operating in a model home designed to educate the public on hydrogen heating-a safer, cleaner, zero-emissions alternative to fossil fuels. The system generates hydrogen and oxygen from water using electrolysis, producing only water vapor as a byproduct.

The system is designed for homeowners and manufacturers. With no gas storage, advanced safety features, and compatibility with existing HVAC and renewable systems, KLEENHEAT™ is efficient and secure. Users may also qualify for government rebates and carbon credits, contributing to long-term savings.

Following a successful multi-year pilot trial in Ajax, Ontario, the company is preparing to expand into residential and commercial markets across Canada and beyond. Several units have already been tested, paving the way for broader rollout post-CSE listing.

“This is more than a launch, it’s a vision for what the global heating industry will look like in the near future”, says Thomas Fairfull, President, and CEO. “We’ve developed a solution that doesn’t just reduce emissions but eliminates them safely. Our focus is on sharing this innovation with the world and building partnerships that will bring KLEENHEAT™ into homes across the country.”

Fairfull brings over 25 years of leadership in Canada’s energy and tech sectors, previously named one of Ontario Business Report’s Top 100 Entrepreneurs and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. Under his leadership, the company is scaling its impact and building partnerships to expand globally.

About KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC.

KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC. is a Canadian clean energy company dedicated to developing zero-emission hydrogen technology for residential and commercial heating. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and safety, the company aims to lead the shift toward a net-zero future through the KLEENHEAT™ system. Learn more at kleenh2.com.