Deadline Alert: Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 16, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEOG) common stock between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR NEOGEN INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 10, 2025, Neogen disclosed that its second quarter GAAP net income was significantly negative due to a $461 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its acquisition of the 3M Company (“3M”). The Company also revised its full year outlook, cutting revenue and EBITDA guidance. Further, the Company also revealed that as of November 30, 2024, it had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

On this news, Neogen’s stock price fell $0.71, or 5.4%, to close at $12.36 per share on January 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 9, 2025, Neogen disclosed that quarterly revenue had fallen 3.4% due, in part, to integration issues. The Company also further cut its full year revenue and EBITDA outlook and revealed that its CEO would be stepping down.

On this news, Neogen’s stock price fell $2.02, or 28.7%, to close at $5.02 per share on April 9, 2025.

Then, on June 4, 2025, Neogen disclosed that, while its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 financial results would be “materially approximate [to] where [the Company] had put [its] guide,” it “would expect EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” compared to the previous quarter’s 22%. The Company explained that EBITDA margins would likely “be in the low-20s, if not for the elevated inventory write-offs.”

On this news, Neogen’s stock price fell $1.04, or 17.3%, to close at $4.96 per share on June 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the integration with 3M was plagued with inefficiencies that Defendants knew would necessitate a goodwill impairment and would impact capital expenditures, revenues, and EBITDA margins; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 16, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.