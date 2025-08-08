FAT Brands Opens First Co-Branded Round Table Pizza and Fatburger in California

Iconic Pizza Chain Adds Sizzling Hot Burger Chain to Rancho Cordova Location

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc., FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its first co-branded Round Table Pizza and Fatburger in California in Rancho Cordova. With the addition of sister brand Fatburger, guests can now enjoy fresh, new menu additions including the chain’s beloved custom-built burgers, fries and hand-scooped milkshakes.

“There’s nothing better than seeing two iconic brands unite under one roof, especially in their home state,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “This opening also represents the first-ever Fatburger addition to an existing Round Table Pizza location – a strategic growth initiative we plan to continue expanding, particularly throughout California.”

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger is best known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili, and onion rings. To celebrate Fatburger’s debut at the restaurant, a grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the first 100 customers receiving a free Original Fatburger. Guests can also enjoy a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase in addition to other prizes and celebratory activities all day long.

The Round Table Pizza and Fatburger Rancho Cordova restaurant is located at 2234 Sunrise Blvd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

