220 Youth Leadership Announces Expanded Programs for Indiana Schools Implementing New Diploma Requirements

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDIANAPOLIS, IN – 220 Youth Leadership announced expanded program offerings designed to help Indiana schools implement the state's new diploma requirements, which schools can adopt beginning in the 2025-26 academic year and become mandatory by 2028-29.

The Indiana State Board of Education approved the new diploma structure in December 2024, introducing readiness seals aligned with enrollment, employment, and enlistment pathways. The requirements include expanded work-based learning opportunities, employability skills demonstrations, and new required courses like computer science, personal finance and preparing for college and careers.

"Indiana schools are adapting to significant changes in graduation requirements while managing existing resources," said Joseph Moheban, COO and Co-Founder of 220 Youth Leadership. "Our programs provide schools with curriculum and support systems to meet the most challenging new diploma requirements."

220 Youth Leadership, founded by Indiana University alumni Joseph and Matthew Moheban, offers leadership development, entrepreneurship, and career readiness programs to schools nationwide. The organization currently partners with over 300 schools and educational institutions.

The organization's Indiana programs address specific components of the new diploma requirements through several offerings:

Work-Based Learning: The program facilitates internships and project-based learning opportunities that fulfill employability skills demonstration requirements. Students create portfolios documenting workplace experiences and practical applications of academic knowledge.

Employability Skills Development: Courses cover communication, problem-solving, and professional development aligned with the Department of Education's Employability Skills Standards. The curriculum emphasizes practical application through hands-on activities.

Implementation Options: Schools can integrate the curriculum through instructor-led classes, self-paced online modules, or hybrid approaches. Programs can be incorporated into existing class periods, after-school programs, or summer sessions.

Career Exploration: The platform includes semester courses and flexible mini courses covering entrepreneurship, financial literacy, computer science, self-marketing, and industry-specific skills. Students can explore career paths while working toward credentials recognized by employers and post-secondary institutions.

Schools using 220 Youth Leadership programs report specific improvements in student outcomes. Partner schools document increased student confidence in future planning, with students earning industry-recognized certifications and completing work-based learning experiences that meet graduation requirements.

Data from participating schools shows students completing leadership programming demonstrate improved engagement in career exploration activities. At multiple partner institutions, programs that previously had minimal participation now serve hundreds of students annually.

The Moheban brothers developed their initial leadership curriculum while students at Indiana University, where they developed a leadership camp for middle school students. This experience informed their approach to student-driven leadership development.

"Our connection to Indiana influences our approach to supporting schools in the state," said Matthew Moheban, CEO and Co-Founder. "We understand the local educational landscape and the specific needs of Indiana students and educators."

As schools prepare for the new diploma requirements, 220 Youth Leadership provides various support services including; curriculum materials aligned with state standards, professional development for educators delivered online and on-demand, student progress tracking and reporting systems, facilitation of simulated work-based learning and regular curriculum updates as requirements evolve.

The organization's technology platform integrates with existing school systems, providing data on student progress toward graduation requirements. This includes documentation of employability skills demonstrations and work-based learning completions.

With the option for schools to adopt the new diploma requirements as early as the 2025-26 school year, many Indiana schools are currently implementing programs to meet the new standards. The requirements become mandatory for all Indiana schools by the 2028-29 academic year.

Schools can choose from three readiness seal pathways: Enrollment (college preparation), Employment (career readiness), or Enlistment and Service (military preparation).

Schools interested in learning more about 220 Youth Leadership's Indiana programs can visit https://www.220leadership.com/indiana/ or contact the organization to schedule a consultation. The organization provides program demonstrations and detailed curriculum information upon request.

220 Youth Leadership provides courses and experiences focused on leadership development, entrepreneurship, and career readiness for young people. Founded by Joseph and Matthew Moheban, the organization partners with schools and educational institutions to deliver curriculum designed to prepare students for post-secondary success. The organization's name "220" represents the concept of "second to none," reflecting its focus on helping students develop their individual potential.

Contact Information:

220 Youth Leadership

2045 W Grand Ave Ste B #PMB 970845

Chicago, IL 60612-1577



Phone: +1 312-248-3132

Email: hello@220leadership.com

Website: https://www.220leadership.com/indiana/

