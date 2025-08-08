Bringing Advanced Vascular Diagnostics to the Western US with the SmartVascular Dx™ Test

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningStar Laboratories, LLC., (“MSL” or “the Company”), a leading developer of precision diagnostic tests addressing unmet clinical needs, is excited to announce that its SmartVascular Dx™ (SVDx) test, formerly known as the PULS™ Cardiac Test, is now available in the Western United States. This innovative diagnostic tool aims to enhance vascular health monitoring in the region.

We are pleased to share that the SmartVascular Dx test has been included in the Medicare fee schedule, providing national Medicare coverage. Additionally, we have formed partnerships with Molina Healthcare and CalVivia Health to expand access to patients in California’s Central Valley and the broader Western region.

Why SmartVascular Should Be Your Go-To Test

The SmartVascular Dx test is essential for the early detection of vascular disease, which is a significant health concern in many communities. Its capabilities enable timely and targeted interventions that can significantly improve health outcomes.

Furthermore, we would like to remind our partners that we have collaborated with My One Medical Source® (MOMS), and its network of MAPs: Medical Access Points/Providers™, which will facilitate specimen collection opportunities for MorningStar Laboratories’ patients across the country. As the “Connection for the Collection™,” MOMS enhances access to testing by bridging labs like ours with the skilled personnel needed for specimen collection.

For more information and to learn how to integrate the SmartVascular Dx test into your practice, please reach out MorningStar Laboratories at 866.299.8998. Join us in our mission to enhance vascular care and improve the health of our communities.

About MorningStar Laboratories

MorningStar Laboratories (“MSL”) is a specialty diagnostics development clinical laboratory company that develops, performs, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. MSL’s laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, imaging, and a patented algorithm to address the most challenging clinical problems related to endothelial and vascular inflammatory issues. Morningstar Laboratories, a subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit MorningStar Laboratories at https://mslinc.com/, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About My One Medical Source® (MOMs)

My One Medical Source® (MOMS) is a SaaS platform connecting labs and other clients with the skilled labor required to perform specimen collections. The MAP: Medical Access Point/Provider™ Network is comprised of both brick-and-mortar draw sites as well as mobile phlebotomy options in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, which serve as collection solutions for the Labs/Clients on the MOMS platform. To learn more, visit https://www.myonemedicalsource.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our future expectations, plans prospects, and assumptions regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “termed,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact

mjjohnson@mslinc.com

866.299.8998