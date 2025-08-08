Former White House Insider Uncovers the Hidden Framework Behind a New American Urban Boom

Washington, D.C., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A resurfacing presentation featuring former national security advisor and economic strategist Jim Rickards reveals a shocking prediction: America is about to witness the largest urban transformation in more than a century—one built not on Silicon Valley buzzwords, but on something far more tangible: raw materials and land.

“Trump said these Freedom Cities will reopen the frontier. I believe they’ll redefine the entire country.”

A Return to the Frontier Spirit

In the presentation, Rickards draws a powerful comparison between today’s America and the bold expansion that shaped the 19th and early 20th centuries —when cities like Houston, San Francisco, and Denver rose almost overnight, powered by resource discoveries and innovation.

“San Francisco didn’t become a city until the gold rush of 1849… Denver burst to life thanks to the birth of the railroad.”

He believes we’re at the start of a similar cycle, as land, infrastructure, and mineral access converge to lay the foundation for entirely new cities.

Why Building Cities Is Back in Style

According to Rickards, the groundwork for these new cities isn’t being laid with subsidies or tech conferences—but with access to the physical elements that make cities work: copper, steel, lithium, and concrete. In other words, the tangible components required to build transportation systems, energy grids, and housing at scale.

“It takes vast amounts of wealth to build a new city. Not just dollars and cents. REAL mineral wealth. The building blocks of life.”

The End of the Coastal Monopoly

The rise of what Rickards calls “next-gen growth zones” signals a shift away from coastal strongholds. For decades, innovation and capital were concentrated in places like New York, San Francisco, and D.C. But Rickards sees opportunity flowing toward underutilized regions in the heartland and West.

“About 90% of this land is concentrated out west. And it contains world-class mineral deposits, many of which have never been touched.”

The Real Driver of the Next Boom? Minerals, Not Microchips

While AI and digital innovation dominate headlines, Rickards insists that none of it is possible without the mineral backbone to power machines, charge vehicles, or build infrastructure.

He suggests we’re entering an era where the builders and extractors—not just the coders—will become the new elite class of economic winners.

“We haven’t seen a REAL mining boom in our lifetime… but it’s about to happen again.”

From Concept to Concrete: The New City Map Is Already Being Drawn

The presentation goes on to reveal specific zones across the U.S. that Rickards believes are positioned for urban takeoff—due to their rich access to untapped public lands and resources. He refers to it as a “reverse migration” of wealth, talent, and development.

“Trump is re-opening mineral-rich Federal Lands… and fast-tracking companies that will recover trillions of dollars in resources.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former CIA and White House advisor with decades of experience in economic warfare and national strategy. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a research service tracking high-impact events shaping the future of America’s economy and infrastructure. Rickards has advised senior U.S. leaders through crises ranging from the 1970s oil shocks to the 2008 financial collapse.