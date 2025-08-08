New Toll Brothers Model Home Opens in Bellevue, Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of its highly anticipated model home in Enclave at Kelsey Creek , a new luxury home community in Bellevue, Washington. The public is invited to attend the model home grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 9 from noon to 4 pm at 14821 NE 2nd Court in Bellevue. The event will feature live music and refreshments.





“Our newly opened Bannerwood model home showcases the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers in Enclave at Kelsey Creek and serves as an inspiration for the finish selections that our customers will experience first-hand at the Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington. “This exclusive community of new homes offers the ideal blend of serenity and convenience in a sought-after setting near top employers, local shops, and prestigious schools.”

Situated within 17 acres of green space surrounding three sides of the community, Enclave at Kelsey Creek offers luxury living with sophisticated three-story home designs featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, covered outdoor living spaces, versatile flex rooms, and 2-car garages. Homes in the community range from 2,864 to 3,019 square feet and are priced from $2.267 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream before the start of the new academic school year. The Chesterfield home design, located on Home Site 9 on the protected greenbelt, has been recently staged for tours and is available for immediate move-in.

Homeowners at Enclave at Kelsey Creek will enjoy proximity to Phantom Lake Elementary, Odle Middle, and Sammamish High Schools. The community is also close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at The Bellevue Collection, making it an ideal location for families.

For more information on Enclave at Kelsey Creek, or to RSVP for the grand opening celebration on August 9, call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e43e107-7655-465e-9660-a936921ee132

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1469af29-d626-4ed4-be02-9d281cf7de25

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)