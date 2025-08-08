Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 5, 2025, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 8, 2025.

Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:



Voted For Voted Against

% For % Against Lino A. Saputo 334,146,271 10,393,406 96.98% 3.02% Victor L. Crawford 344,340,917 198,761 99.94% 0.06% Olu Fajemirokun-Beck 343,651,721 887,957 99.74% 0.26% Anthony M. Fata 339,150,146 5,389,532 98.44% 1.56% Annalisa King 339,724,696 4,814,982 98.60% 1.40% Karen Kinsley 343,160,615 1,379,063 99.60% 0.40% Diane Nyisztor 343,680,834 858,844 99.75% 0.25% Franziska Ruf 343,693,570 846,108 99.75% 0.25% Stanley H. Ryan 343,687,063 852,615 99.75% 0.25% Annette Verschuren 341,855,501 2,684,177 99.22% 0.78%

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

