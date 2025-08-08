Secret DUO Now Available at South Jersey Skin Care

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center is thrilled to introduce Secret DUO at their New Jersey practice, a high-tech skin rejuvenation treatment that delivers microneedling, radiofrequency energy, and a laser treatment at the same time to revitalize your skin. Through the combination of two powerful treatments: radiofrequency (RF) microneedling and non-ablative Erbium glass laser resurfacing, this groundbreaking treatment helps enhance skin tone and texture.

Known in the aesthetic world as the “Glass Facial,” the Erbium glass laser resurfacing component can be performed on its own or paired with other aesthetic treatments. The Signature Laser Facial at South Jersey Skin Care, administered by board-certified physician assistant Michelle Smalley, uses this same laser modality. This exclusive treatment gently exfoliates dead skin cells, softens fine lines and wrinkles, and targets uneven pigmentation, all while boosting collagen and elastin production for a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Michelle brings over a decade of experience in laser aesthetics, with specialized expertise in fractional laser resurfacing, Laser Genesis for rosacea, laser hair removal, and IPL treatments. Her background in dermatology further enhances her skillset, making her a highly qualified and trusted laser specialist.

At South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center, patients receive comprehensive care for both medical and cosmetic dermatology needs. Led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Robin Levin, the team is committed to providing expert, personalized treatment in a welcoming environment. From diagnosing and managing conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, and moles, to offering advanced aesthetic services, they provide solutions tailored to each patient’s unique skin concerns and goals.

For those interested in rejuvenation and anti-aging, the practice offers a wide selection of treatments, including injectables like BOTOX® and dermal fillers, chemical peels, microneedling, and state-of-the-art laser and light therapies. Whether you're addressing a medical issue or enhancing your appearance, the South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center team is dedicated to helping you look and feel your best.

To learn more about Secret DUO, contact New Jersey’s South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center. Call (856) 810-9888 or submit a contact form to reach out to their skin-focused team if you would like to request a consultation.