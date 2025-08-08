SRPT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta securities between June 22, 2022 and June 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause the Company to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements.

On March 18, 2025, Sarepta issued a press release disclosing the death of “a young man with Duchenne muscular dystrophy . . . following treatment with ELEVIDYS”, Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, “having suffered acute liver failure.” Following this news, Sarepta’s stock dropped $27.81 per share, or 27.44%, to close at $73.54 on March 18, 2025.

If you suffered a loss in Sarepta you have until August 25, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

