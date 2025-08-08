Heartland Physio Unveils The R.E.A.L. Recovery Experience for Singapore’s Active Professionals

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Physio is proud to unveil its signature R.E.A.L. Recovery™ Experience, a therapist-led physiotherapy model designed for active professionals who are tired of machine-based treatments and one-size-fits-all protocols.

Built on the belief that pain relief should be personal and lasting, the R.E.A.L. Recovery Experience is structured around four key pillars:

R – Responsive Care

One-on-one, uninterrupted care from an AHPC-registered physiotherapist who listens, tracks progress, and adapts your plan as your body improves.

E – Expert-Guided Assessment

Root-cause diagnostics that go beyond symptoms by uncovering habits, postural patterns, and past injuries that fuel recurring pain.

A – Aligned With Your Life

Treatment plans tailored to how you move through your day, from desk to gym, stroller to swim lane.

L – Long-Term Function First

No quick fixes. Just sustainable outcomes through mobility, strength, and body awareness that prevent future flare-ups.

“Too many people come to us after being put on machines or generic programs that didn’t help,” said Ivy Yeung, Physiotherapist and Founder of Heartland Physio. “This experience was built to restore what physiotherapy should be—personal, clear, and rooted in real recovery.”

Built on Two Decades of Real-World Expertise

The R.E.A.L. Recovery Experience was shaped by Ivy Yeung’s extensive physiotherapy career across hospitals, eldercare, private clinics, and international sports.

She has served as:

Senior Outpatient Physiotherapist at Changi General Hospital, treating musculoskeletal cases and mentoring junior physios

Physiotherapist at Singapore Sports Institute, supporting national athletes

Physiotherapist for the Singapore Swimming Association, treating elite swimmers during training and competitions

Her team physiotherapist roles include:

Singapore Table Tennis Team at the 2019 Asian Championships in Yogyakarta

Singapore Wushu and Fencing Teams at SEA Games 2019 in Manila

Singapore Swimming Team at the SEA Games in Hanoi (2022) and Phnom Penh (2023)

And medical support at the Youth Olympic Games and ASEAN Para Games

This deep, cross-disciplinary expertise is the foundation of her approach. She blends diagnostic precision with practical, human-focused care.

One of their clients, Shivi Mittal said, “Ivy showed great patience in understanding the background of the ailment, habits, and past injuries. She explained the rationale behind the pain and exercises clearly. I’ve seen significant reduction in my neck pain over just two sessions.” This experience was also supported by another professional, Julianty Sutan,“It was my first time seeing a physio and Ivy took time to understand the background to find the root cause. After some basic stretches, I could already see clear improvement.”

As more working professionals seek out physiotherapy that’s thoughtful, effective, and tailored to their lifestyle, Heartland Physio’s R.E.A.L. Recovery Experience is poised to set a new benchmark in personalised care. With its roots in deep clinical expertise and its focus on long-term outcomes, the clinic is redefining what recovery can look like for those suffering from musculoskeletal and sports injuries.





Ivy Yeung, Physiotherapist and Founder of Heartland Physio working with a patient

About Heartland Physio



Heartland Physio is a Singapore-based practice led by Ivy Yeung Po Yee, an AHPC- registered physiotherapist known for combining clinical rigour with personalised care. Her clinic, located in the CBD, offers a trusted space for professionals seeking tailored solutions for pain, posture, and performance. For those who’ve “tried everything” and want clarity, not complexity, the R.E.A.L. Recovery Experience offers a smarter path to sustainable healing.

