1 Best Selling Author, Robert J. Smith, MFA Unveils New Groundbreaking Business Guide

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits is thrilled to announce the release of Robert J. Smith, MFA's latest book: "Everything you always wanted to know about increasing business* AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK Explained by Robert J. Smith, MFA and his Forbes Articles."

Packed with actionable insights and powerful principles, this highly anticipated book is nothing short of transformative for business professionals. Brimming with expertise, Robert J. Smith, MFA delivers a comprehensive guide that is both accessible and applicable to entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone aiming to boost their business performance.

"Everything you always wanted to know about increasing business* AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK Explained by Robert J. Smith, MFA and his Forbes Articles" has already received critical acclaim, on its way to yet another #1 Best Seller ranking for Smith. Readers are calling it "a must read for every business professional," citing its practical strategies for driving revenue, improving team performance, and achieving financial independence.

Featuring proven methods that are backed by years of experience and informed by Forbes-level insight, this book is set to elevate the way professionals approach business challenges and opportunities. Smith himself declares that, "This book will generate millions in revenues for everyone who reads it and applies its proven principles."

With this groundbreaking release, Robert J. Smith, MFA continues to establish himself as a leading voice in the business world, empowering readers to achieve the success they've always dreamed of.

The book’s title is a takeoff on the 1972 movie, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask, which was a takeoff of the 1969 book by the same name.

By contrast, Smith’s revolutionary new book details proven strategies that have created record-breaking production for him with Fortune 500 Companies in both blue collar and white collar industries from the 1980s to 2025, and beyond.

Smith uses his rare blend of decades of business experience, with the creativity of his Factual Storytelling™ that drives sales, revenues, and profits for all companies, from small businesses to the world’s largest corporations.

In his cutting edge Forbes articles and his new book, Smith blends proven, successful business strategies with legendary movies and television series that most Americans are familiar with.

Everything you always wanted to know about increasing business* AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK Explained by Robert J. Smith, MFA and his Forbes Articles chapters include:

1. ‘TEN COMMANDMENTS’ FOR INCREASING SALES - For starters, thou shalt commit to storytelling. 2. ‘PUBLICITY, THE NINTH WONDER OF THE WORLD’ - Smart business leaders know that the bulk of success earned from publicity is earned below the surface. 3. ‘CITIZEN HYPHENATE’: USE KANE’S STRATEGY TO INCREASE BUSINESS - While there are times a business owner must step into various roles; the company benefits most when its leader spends as much time as possible in productive activities. 4. ‘NETWORK’ LIKE YOUR BUSINESS DEPENDS ON IT - Business owners have many tools at their disposal, including LinkedIn, the media and IMDb. 5. ‘THE THREE MARKETING MUSKETEERS’ - Those three marketing musketeers are LinkedIn, the media and the internet movie database. 6. ‘REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT’ TAGLINE: HOW TO CREATE ONE FOR YOUR BUSINESS - One of the greatest advertising tactics in the history of business—taglines—has been forgotten by many businesses, and I believe that's a mistake. 7. ‘SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME’ AND MY BUSINESS: A LESSON ON TAGLINES - Get your business publicized, create a memorable tagline and somebody up there will like you, too. 8. ‘THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN’ GAME CHANGERS IN BUSINESS - Here are seven game-changing strategies to set you and your business apart from the competition. 9. ‘SMILE, YOUR’E ON BRANDED CAMERA’: WHY COMPANIES SHOULD INCLUDE SMILES IN THEIR BRANDING - Brand your products and services effectively, and you’ll always smile, whether you are on camera or not. 10. ‘JINGLE ALL THE WAY’ TO THE BANK: WHY YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS A STRONG JINGLE - If you haven’t created a jingle, your business is missing out on one of the most cost-effective methods of marketing and advertising to acquire customers and build brand loyalty. 11. ‘FRIENDLY PERSUASION’: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF INFLUENCE - The art of friendly and ethical persuasion can help you reach new heights in your business and in your industry. 12. ‘MAD MEN’: LEARNING FROM THE GREATS TO INFLUENCE BUYERS - Make your days less exhausting and a lot more joyous by following systems that have already been researched and tested for you.

Smith not only writes #1 Best Selling business books, his company, Smith Profits helps other professional boost their authority through #1 Best Selling Books, as well. Smith’s 501(c)(3) Junior Patriots nonprofits WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series turns America’s patriotic youth into #1 Best Selling Authors.

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, and Smith Profits™

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits™ operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual Storytelling™, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits™ at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200.

https://SmithProfits.com

https://LinkedIn.com/in/RobertJSmithMFA/

https://IMDb.Me/RobertJSmith

https://JuniorPatriots.us