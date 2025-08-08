Paul Mueller Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on August 8, 2025, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share is payable on September 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2025.

