JinGangShan Association Unveils SGD $43 Billion Sanctuaries in Indonesia and Malaysia, Forging a New Paradigm in Heritage and Asset Protection

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JinGangShan Asia-Pacific General Association today announced the official launch of two landmark initiatives valued at a combined SGD $43 billion, with strategic developments on Bintan Island, Indonesia, and Penang Island, Malaysia. These flagship projects—the ultra-secure Bintan Citadel and the bi-national Life Memorial Services Park—mark a significant milestone in the Association’s mission to create the world’s foremost sanctuary for safeguarding human cultural heritage and wealth for generations to come.





JinGangShan Asia-Pacific General Association

1. Executive Summary

JinGangShan Asia-Pacific General Association has dedicated its efforts to creating a globally prominent underground shelter system on Bintan Island, Indonesia. Our landmark 800-hectare camel-shaped plot is a meticulously planned development, distinguished by its seamless integration of a Free Trade Zone (FTZ)—unaffected by global unrest—a robust tunnel security system, and an international convention and exhibition center.

With a project portfolio estimated at a total membership value of SGD $43 billion, our grand vision is realized through two core pillars:

The Life Memorial Services Park (Note 2) (SGD $3 Billion): A world-class spiritual and cultural sanctuary dedicated to the perpetual inheritance of life and cultural heritage. Its core, the Grand Sarira Museum, will cover approximately 2,700 acres of hinterland is set to challenge the world record as the largest of its kind.

The Bintan Citadel (SGD $40 Billion): An ultra-secure, comprehensive complex featuring a state-of-the-art underground fortress for personal and asset protection, an offshore financial Free Trade Zone (Note 3), and prestigious surface-level "Second Home" living facilities.





We are not merely developing real estate, but rather guarding human cultural heritage and wealth by forging an eternal subterranean sanctuary.

2. Project Location

Our headquarters and development project are strategically located on Bintan Island, Indonesia, in close proximity to Singapore. (Note 4)

Address: Galang Batang, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province, Indonesia

Galang Batang, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province, Indonesia Coordinates: 0°55′13.3′′ N, 104°37′42.2′′ E

3. Vision

To create the world's foremost sanctuary for humanity, heritage, and assets—a new paradigm of security and protection from unrest, that is self-sustaining and can endure for generations.

4. Mission

We adhere to four fundamental commitments to achieve our vision:

Integrate timeless spiritual wisdom with cutting-edge technology and world-class infrastructure.

Deliver uncompromising security standards, safeguarding personal safety and assets through our series of high-tech underground facilities.

uncompromising security standards, safeguarding personal safety and assets through our series of high-tech underground facilities. Construct a vibrant international hub for business, culture, and distinguished living, empowered by the prestigious Indonesian "Second Home" visa program and Indonesia's mini 38 provinces exhibition center (Note 5) to attract external investment and financing.





Adhere to the highest principles of sustainable development, setting a standard for peace amidst global unrest through various collaborations with global enterprises and royal families.

5. Core Values

Heritage: We are faithful guardians of personal and spiritual legacies, ensuring their preservation and reverence.

We are faithful guardians of personal and spiritual legacies, ensuring their preservation and reverence. Security: We provide sustainable security. Our commitment to member safety, asset protection, and complete confidentiality is an unshakable cornerstone.

We demonstrate unparalleled excellence through world-class partnerships and innovations in high-tech fields.

We demonstrate unparalleled excellence through world-class partnerships and innovations in high-tech fields. Harmony: We seek a harmonious balance between the buildings and natural environment, allowing all who are destined to find it a spiritual haven of physical and mental tranquility.

We seek a harmonious balance between the buildings and natural environment, allowing all who are destined to find it a spiritual haven of physical and mental tranquility. Integrity & Responsibility: We operate with unwavering integrity, adhering to global ESG principles and the highest standards of responsible development.

6. Core Projects & Developments

Our vision is manifested through two unique and complementary landmark developments:

A. The Life Memorial Services Park – A Legacy for Eternity

Project Value: SGD$3 Billion

This memorial park is the spiritual soul of our development, offering a serene environment for remembrance, cultivation, and cultural immersion.

The Grand Sarira Museum: Accessed via a stupa-lined corridor, this magnificent Sarira museum’s hinterland occupies 2,700 acres, challenging the record as the world's largest. It's a grand, bell-shaped structure that houses Sariras from various Arhats.

Accessed via a stupa-lined corridor, this magnificent Sarira museum’s hinterland occupies 2,700 acres, challenging the record as the world's largest. It's a grand, bell-shaped structure that houses Sariras from various Arhats. Life Memorial Services Park: An elegant and solemn final resting place, designed with the tranquil landscapes of Chinese gardens.

B. The Bintan Citadel – A Fortress for the Future

Project Membership Value: Approx. SGD$40 Billion

This is the ideal sanctuary for members of the international community seeking ultimate protection and an alternative lifestyle in a turbulent world.

Underground Fortress and Private Vaults: An underground shelter designed to the highest specifications. It is fortified with materials such as reinforced concrete, thick steel plates, and high-density lead to withstand external threats. Inside the fortress, members have access to private offices, meeting rooms, and highly secure vaults, all protected by multi-layered biometric and AI-driven surveillance systems.

An underground shelter designed to the highest specifications. It is fortified with materials such as reinforced concrete, thick steel plates, and high-density lead to withstand external threats. Inside the fortress, members have access to private offices, meeting rooms, and highly secure vaults, all protected by multi-layered biometric and AI-driven surveillance systems. A Second Home Above Ground: A multi-functional living and ecological space above ground that complements the underground security facilities. Its features include:

Prestigious Residences: SOHO-style serviced apartments (approx. 300 sq. meters).

SOHO-style serviced apartments (approx. 300 sq. meters). Indonesian "Second Home" Visa: A core benefit for members and one of their immediate family members, providing a key pathway to long-term residency.

A core benefit for members and one of their immediate family members, providing a key pathway to long-term residency. Bintan Convention and Exhibition Center: A miniature Indonesian exhibition center to showcase resources and products from across the nation to the world.

A miniature Indonesian exhibition center to showcase resources and products from across the nation to the world. Integrated Lifestyle Amenities: A complete ecosystem including a shopping mall, cinema, parks, and recreational facilities.

7. Foundational Strengths

Superior Geographical Location: Our project is situated in a region with proven geological stability, historically free from the threat of major natural disasters.

Global Strategic Access: Located at the crossroads of international maritime shipping routes in the trade route of the Straits of Malacca, it possesses outstanding geopolitical and logistical advantages.

Top-Tier Partners: Our NCP project is executed in collaboration with global leaders, including AECOM and the environmental innovation enterprise Napital, ensuring world-class excellence and a foundation of ESG integrity. (Note 6)

Notes:

1. JinGangShan Asia-Pacific General Association:

- Organization Chart

- Main License

- Indonesia License

- Singapore License

- Malaysia License

- Myanmar License

2. Life Memorial Services Park License

3. Zoning Map for Our Free Trade Zone

4. Bintan Island Headquarters License

5. APGA's IBA and Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Signed MOU for 38 Provinces Exhibition Center

6. Our NCP Project Agreement with AECOM & Napital

For more information on our associated licenses/permits and organization chart: click here .

