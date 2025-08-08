ChatAndBuild Debuts Worldwide, Powering AI App Creation in 40+ Languages as Industry M&A Heats Up





Photo Courtesy of: ChatAndBuild



LONDON, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChatAndBuild, the AI-powered platform that turns simple ideas into real, production-ready applications - directly from your phone or laptop - is now publicly available worldwide.

Powered by Anthropic Sonnet 4, ChatAndBuild supports 40+ languages – including Japanese, Arabic, Korean and Mandarin – letting anyone describe their idea and watch in real-time as AI streams code, designs interfaces, and wires backends. While legacy platforms chain builders to desktops, ChatAndBuild is available on mobile because the next generation thinks in swipes, not syntax.

The platform packs enterprise-grade power into a mobile-first experience. ChatAndBuild has integrations that support Figma-to-code imports, Stripe payments, 50+ DNS providers, full Supabase databases with real time APIs, and GitHub syncing. Front-end fidelity is supercharged by Anima - the agent powering Figma-to-code for 1.5M+ users. From Japan to Korea, Asia’s design-forward communities are embracing the next wave of software creation.

Thousands of applications have already been built across 30+ countries - spanning education, healthcare, blockchain, and community projects - demonstrating strong global demand and clear early traction.

But ChatAndBuild's true innovation is Non-Fungible Agents (NFAs) – AI agents users can build, own, train, and trade like digital assets. With millions in pre-launch revenue already committed to NFA purchases, this represents the world's first AI ownership economy. NFAs evolve, carry memory, and increase in value – transforming AI from a service you rent into an asset you own. The shift from AI-as-a-Service to AI-as-an-Asset starts here.

“Software 1.0 was written by developers. Software 2.0 was trained by researchers. Software 3.0 will be owned by everyone,” said Christel Buchanan, Founder and CEO. "We're building for 7 billion people who have ideas but don't code. When anyone can create software in their native language and own the AI agents they build, we unlock human potential at a scale never before possible. This isn't just democratizing development. It's rewriting the rules of who gets to shape the future."

ChatAndBuild recently conducted a hackathon at the University of Oxford’s Jesus College, while the Singapore Government’s Lorong AI provided the platform where an AI community of creators and practitioners, across government, industry, and research, could innovate. OpenSourced – a community of builders, thinkers, and innovators – and WomenInAI have both hosted inaugural hackathons, driving diverse creation across the platform. Web3 leaders Babylon, Avail, Livepeer and thirdweb have joined the partner ecosystem, recognizing that when builders across five continents – from UK students to African entrepreneurs – choose mobile-first development, they're not just building apps. They're building the future.

“ChatAndBuild’s launch comes amidst a surge in mergers and acquisitions across the AI productivity and no-code space,” said Trevor Healy, Managing Partner at Sansa Advisors. “Recent high-profile deals, including Wix’s acquisition of Base44 and OpenAI’s acquisition of Windsurf, underscore rising demand for platforms that bridge natural language and execution. What makes ChatAndBuild particularly compelling is their focus on mobile-first development and the introduction of tradeable AI agents. They're not just following the market. They’re creating an entirely new category.”

“Bolt and Replit are exploding in the US, Lovable is taking Europe, and ChatAndBuild is rising fast across the UK and Asia,” said Avishay Cohen, Founder of Anima. “It’s early days for AI coding for non-coders, and ChatAndBuild is leading with both power and polish.”

The implications are staggering. When a platform enables anyone to build software from their phone and own the AI that powers it, every smartphone becomes a potential startup studio. Every idea becomes investable. Every builder becomes an entrepreneur.

"The next unicorn won't be built in a garage," explained Christel Buchanan. "It'll be built on a phone, by someone who's never written a line of code. And they'll own every bit of the AI that powers it."

About ChatAndBuild

ChatAndBuild transforms ideas into software instantly, empowering 7 billion people to build in 40+ languages with zero code, while combining the power of multiple AI engines with enterprise-grade integrations. Beyond traditional no-code platforms, it introduces Non-Fungible Agents (NFAs) – creating a new economy where AI capabilities can be owned, trained, and traded. The platform has already enabled thousands of applications across 30+ countries.

Powered by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Deepseek, and key partners like Anima, the front-end design agent trusted by millions, we've packed enterprise-grade muscle into a mobile-first experience. ChatAndBuild delivers everything from Stripe payments to GitHub syncing to Supabase APIs and DNS deployment.

When a student in Jakarta can build a SaaS platform on the bus, or a teacher in Lagos can create and sell an AI tutor from their phone, that's ChatAndBuild.

Elite institutions like University of Oxford and the Singapore Government’s Lorong AI are partnering with us. Web3 pioneers Avail, Babylon, and Thirdweb are building with us. Because they see what we see: The future of software doesn't belong to big tech. It belongs to the builders.

Build yours at ChatAndBuild.com.

Contact Information:

Name: Chelsea Li

Company: ChatAndBuild

Website: ChatAndBuild.com

Email: chelsea@chatandbuild.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/059c16da-8282-43f2-a771-c2f517df13a3