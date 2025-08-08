Purple Heart Homes Advocates for Veterans in Washington, D.C.

Statesville, N.C., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes Co-founder and CEO John Gallina, along with Board Member Mike Lennon, spent the past week in Washington, D.C., advocating for Veterans and highlighting the critical mission of Purple Heart Homes to provide safe and accessible housing for those who have served.

Among several important meetings, Gallina and Lennon sat down with the Associate Director for Veterans Affairs in the White House Office of Public Liaison, to discuss the needs of disabled and aging Veterans and share the work being done by Purple Heart Homes across the country.

While in D.C., the team also had the opportunity to meet with potential new donors and recruit prospective board members, continuing to strengthen the future leadership and support network of the organization.

The most meaningful moment of the week came on Thursday, Aug. 7, when Gallina and his wife, Cori-Anne, were invited to the White House by President Donald J. Trump for a special ceremony honoring National Purple Heart Day. The event recognized Purple Heart recipients from Vietnam to the most recent conflicts, celebrating their courage and sacrifice.

Gallina also had the opportunity to meet and take a photo with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, who was present at the White House event. The two had previously appeared together on a Memorial Day episode of Real America’s Voice, highlighting the stories and challenges of wounded Veterans.

“It was an honor to be a part of the ceremony at the White House, standing alongside other Purple Heart recipients from Vietnam to our most current wars, where President Trump recognized and honored all Veterans who have been injured in combat and awarded the Purple Heart,” said Gallina.

Purple Heart Homes remains committed to improving Veterans’ lives through impactful housing solutions and community-driven support. The organization is grateful for the opportunity to advocate at the national level and looks forward to continued partnerships that uplift the Veteran community.

Gallina added, “Beyond the honor of the moment, our time in Washington, D.C. was about advocating for the future of Veteran housing needs. The barriers that aging and disabled Veterans face are complex and evolving. Organizations that do not understand these barriers and that do not do the detailed work and analysis required to define large-scale programs and shape legislation are simply not able to support Veterans at the scope that is required today and into the future. This is what thought leadership looks like. We are not just building ramps and widening doorways. We are building a framework for sustainable, national impact.”

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at phhusa.org .

Attachments