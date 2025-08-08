Fly Play hf.: Final Agenda and Board Proposals for the Shareholders’ Meeting

Attached is the final agenda and the Board’s proposals for the shareholders’ meeting of Fly Play hf. to be held on August 15.
Attachment
| Source: FLYPLAY HF FLYPLAY HF
Attached is the final agenda and the Board’s proposals for the shareholders’ meeting of Fly Play hf. to be held on August 15.
Attachment
Fly Play hf.: Financial Results Q2 2025 Business plan on track by focusing on leisure routes, profit-driven network planning, and securing long-term ACMI agreements. Strong operations in Q2, with...Read More
PLAY carried 124,587 passengers in July 2025, compared to 187,835 passengers in July 2024. The decrease in passenger numbers year-on-year is primarily driven by the airline’s strategic shift in...Read More