GVNR: Unlocking Permissionless, Peer-to-Peer Asset Control Across All Chains

Singapore, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross-chain infrastructure has long been burdened by bridge-related vulnerabilities, centralization risks, and fragmented liquidity. GVNR introduces a new paradigm — permissionless, peer-to-peer control of digital assets across all connected chains. Built with modularity and security at its core, GVNR is not a blockchain but a general message-passing network that allows smart contracts on one chain to control assets on another, including non-smart contract chains like Bitcoin and XRP.



The $GVNR token is the backbone of this ecosystem. With a maximum supply of 20 million and an aggressive deflationary model, GVNR is designed to be a scarce, high-utility token for governance, fees, and node operations.

Token Overview

Token name: GVNR

Token symbol: GVNR

Total supply: 20,000,000

What are the utilities of $GVNR?

The GVNR token ($GVNR) serves several critical roles within the network:

Payment for Network Access

Blockchain foundations must acquire $GVNR to mint time-bound NFTs that grant access to the GVNR network. These NFTs are priced in USD and paid using $GVNR.



Transaction Fee Routing

While users pay fees in native gas tokens on their chain, those fees are routed back through the GVNR system, swapped into USDC, used to buy $GVNR, and then partially burned — funneling value back into the token.



Deflation Through the Furnace Mechanism

Inspired by Ethereum’s EIP-1559, GVNR’s “Furnace” automatically burns a progressively higher percentage of protocol fees — starting at 25% in year one and increasing to over 90% in later years.



Staking and Node Participation

GVNR relayer nodes must stake $GVNR to operate. Honest node behavior is rewarded with protocol fees, while malicious behavior can result in slashing.



Governance Rights

$GVNR holders govern the GVNR DAO LLC, a non-profit registered in the Marshall Islands. Token holders vote on network upgrades, fee allocation, and DAO resource management.



Ecosystem Overview

GVNR’s architecture is built to unify the blockchain world, not replace it.

Key elements include:



Universal Control Framework

Using Lit Protocol’s decentralized MPC and POKT Network’s decentralized RPC, GVNR enables any contract on a connected chain to control assets or contracts on another — without relying on centralized bridges.



GVNR Nodes

These nodes operate like block explorers but with relayer capabilities. They track state changes and propagate messages across chains in a decentralized, trustless manner.

MPC + RPC Security Layer

All MPC operations are secured within AMD’s SEV-SNP confidential hardware, with node redundancy and slashing mechanisms in place. RPC calls are routed through Grove and POKT infrastructure to ensure uptime, privacy, and decentralization.



JustPay MVP

A multichain payment layer that allows NFT and Web3 platforms to accept tokens from any chain, for any transaction — eliminating the need for bridging or asset swaps.



Bitcoin Collateralized Stablecoins

Through GVNR’s framework, Bitcoin can be directly locked or moved to support decentralized stablecoins across other connected chains — bringing dormant BTC liquidity into DeFi.



GVNR Official Media

Website | Twitter | Telegram



About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstor e aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.



Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Events Announcement



