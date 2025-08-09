Folqs Highlights First-Day, Grass-Fed Colostrum Powder Amid Global Surge in Demand

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folqs, a U.S.-based wellness company, introduces new consumer product, Folqs First-Day Colostrum Powder. This positions the company within the growing colostrum supplement sector, which has recently exceeded $3 billion in global market value, according to industry research.

The product is formulated from bovine colostrum collected on the first day after birth and sourced exclusively from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows located in the United States. Processing and packaging are conducted domestically at an FDA-registered facility that operates under Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

This announcement marks Folqs’ formal entry into a sector experiencing measurable growth. A 2025 report from Grand View Research estimates the global colostrum market will sustain a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7% through 2030. Concurrently, online search interest in colostrum-related supplements has risen 68% year-over-year, based on recent data from Google Trends.

Product Developed for Adults Focused on Dietary Supplementation

According to the company, Folqs First-Day Colostrum Powder is unflavoured and designed to dissolve quickly into liquids. It is intended for use by adults who are exploring food-based supplement options. The product contains naturally occurring bioactive compounds found in colostrum, including immunoglobulins and growth factors Folqs has indicated it does not add any artificial ingredients or flavoring agents during production.

The colostrum used is collected only after the needs of the newborn calf have been met, under a sourcing policy the company refers to as “Calf-First.” This policy stipulates that calves receive their full share before any surplus is gathered for human use.

Each batch undergoes third-party testing, with screening for microbiological content, heavy metals, and nutritional composition. Documentation of testing is maintained for internal quality control and regulatory compliance.

Market Timing Reflects Broader Consumer Shift Toward Food-Based Supplements

The decision to launch into the colostrum segment comes at a time when consumer attention to supplement sourcing and transparency has intensified. Data from the Council for Responsible Nutrition (2024) indicates that only 52% of U.S. supplement users consider product labels to be “very trustworthy.”

Folqs’ leadership said that these statistics informed its approach to formulation, production, and consumer messaging. “Consumers are tired of vague ‘proprietary blends.’ By sharing our lab reports and guaranteeing results, we’re setting a new transparency bar for the $3 billion colostrum space,” said David Johnson, Company Spokesperson. Johnson noted that Folqs will prioritize third-party testing as part of its operational model.

"We’ve aligned our product development process with the demand for greater transparency in supplement sourcing," Johnson said. "Every decision, from raw ingredient origin to packaging, was shaped by current expectations in the space."

Availability and Purchasing Details

Folqs First-Day Colostrum Powder is exclusively available through the company’s official website, https://folqs.co. Pricing, serving guidelines, and detailed product specifications are provided on the site. No retail or third-party distribution agreements were announced at the time of release.

The product is offered under a customer refund policy referred to as the 90-Day Money-Back guarantee, allowing purchasers to request a refund if unsatisfied. Folqs stated that this policy was introduced to address consumer hesitations common in the dietary supplement category.

No Comparisons or Claims Made Against Competing Brands

Under established content distribution standards, Folqs has not made any comparative statements regarding other colostrum products on the market.

Folqs emphasized that its entry into the colostrum market is grounded in sourcing and production controls, rather than marketing-driven distinctions. It has not used or referenced any competing companies or their product names in its communications.

Regulatory and Testing Framework

The colostrum is processed in a facility that meets federal registration and cGMP compliance criteria. Third-party laboratories are used to conduct batch testing. All production occurs within the United States, and the company maintains that its supply chain remains fully domestic at this time.

No claims have been made about the product’s ability to prevent, treat, or cure any medical condition. The company has not submitted its product for review by the Food and Drug Administration, as it is sold as a dietary supplement and not a drug.

About Folqs

Folqs is a privately held wellness company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. It specializes in sourcing and manufacturing food-based supplements. The company's operational focus includes domestic production, third-party testing, and ingredient transparency. Folqs First-Day Colostrum Powder is its first product offering.





