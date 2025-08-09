Bitcoin Swift Launches Stage 4 of Presale With AI-Powered Governance and Identity Features





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a next-generation financial protocol combining AI-powered smart contracts with decentralized identity governance, has officially entered Stage 4 of its presale. The project reports over $580,000 in total contributions, 2,100+ buyers, and an APY of 106% for participants who join before the stage concludes.

The Stage 4 presale, now priced at $4 per BTC3 token, marks a critical milestone for the protocol as it pushes forward with real-time adaptive contracts, Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanics, and verified identity-based governance. The current stage runs until September 18, 2025, and is part of a 64-day presale cycle designed to onboard early adopters and community contributors.

Key Details of Bitcoin Swift’s Stage 4 Presale:

Presale Price : $4 per BTC3

: $4 per BTC3 Buyers to Date : 2,100+

: 2,100+ Funds Raised : $580,000+

: $580,000+ APY : 106%, paid immediately after each stage concludes

: 106%, paid immediately after each stage concludes Duration : Ends September 18, 2025

: Ends September 18, 2025 What Makes BTC3 Distinct





BTC3 positions itself as more than just a blockchain platform—it is being developed as a full-scale financial operating system. The protocol incorporates multiple emerging technologies, including:

Proof-of-Yield (PoY) : Replaces traditional staking with a reward system based on user engagement, environmental variables, and network activity.

: Replaces traditional staking with a reward system based on user engagement, environmental variables, and network activity. AI-Powered Smart Contracts : Capable of self-optimization through real-time learning from embedded AI agents and on-chain oracles. These contracts update dynamically, eliminating the need for manual redeployment or scheduled upgrades.

: Capable of self-optimization through real-time learning from embedded AI agents and on-chain oracles. These contracts update dynamically, eliminating the need for manual redeployment or scheduled upgrades. Decentralized Identity (DID): BTC3’s governance integrates zk-SNARKs and DID for reputation-based voting, designed to ensure that decision-making reflects verified participation rather than token concentration alone.



Technology Stack & Security Audits

The protocol aims to offer high efficiency while maintaining a low energy footprint. According to internal sources, BTC3 smart contracts are optimized for scalability and privacy. Governance and contract functions are protected by multi-party computation (MPC) audit tools and a decentralized veto mechanism.

To enhance security, Bitcoin Swift has already undergone two independent audits:

Additionally, Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for the core team has been completed and made publicly accessible. A third audit, currently in progress with a well-known blockchain security firm, is expected to further bolster trust and protocol resilience.

Exchange Listing Discussions Underway

While the presale continues, the Bitcoin Swift team is reportedly engaged in preliminary discussions with several prominent exchanges, including MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. These talks are part of the project's post-presale liquidity planning strategy. Though listings have not been confirmed, the project’s high presale liquidity has already facilitated faster trades and lower slippage in internal swaps and early OTC transactions.

Roadmap Highlights

The Bitcoin Swift roadmap includes major upcoming rollouts that aim to enhance decentralization, privacy, and institutional usability:

Launch of AI-powered smart contracts

Deployment of zk-SNARK privacy layers

On-chain DAO voting infrastructure

Full identity integration with DID

Mainnet deployment and enterprise onboarding







Growing Community and Ecosystem

Bitcoin Swift continues to gain traction across various user groups and platforms. Its early presale stages saw rapid community formation through organic channels, with strong participation from developers, traders, and infrastructure contributors.

While the broader market has shown signs of caution in recent weeks, Bitcoin Swift reports consistent presale momentum and growing interest in its programmable yield and privacy features. The protocol’s unique blend of AI, compliance readiness, and incentive mechanisms positions it for further community and institutional growth through the remainder of 2025.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift is a decentralized financial protocol designed to bridge AI automation with real-world compliance and privacy needs. Through programmable smart contracts, proof-of-yield rewards, and verified identity governance, BTC3 aims to provide a secure, scalable, and user-first experience for both retail and institutional participants.

For more information and to join the presale, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com





